(Alphabetical)

LOGAN BAHR, jr., F, Onalaska Luther

All-Coulee Conference second-teamer who averaged 17.1 points and 7.8 rebounds for Division 4 state champs. … Made 45.5% of his 3-pointers (76 of 167) and scored 28 points in the title win over Kenosha St. Joseph.

WALTER BERNS, jr., G-F, Aquinas

All-MVC first-teamer and WBCA All-State honorable mention who averaged 19.2 points and 9.8 rebounds for a team that went 17-9. … Held below 10 points just twice and had 14 double doubles. … Scored a season-high 32 in a win over Holmen.

TAMARREIN HENDERSON, jr., G, West Salem

All-Coulee Conference second-teamer who averaged 10.7 points and 3.8 rebounds. … Played big in big games and scored 37 in two state games. … Also had 26 vs. Waukesha Catholic Memorial and 41 in two games vs. Onalaska Luther.

DUSTIN MCDONALD, sr., G, Bangor

All-Scenic Bluffs Conference first-teamer who averaged 18.1 points and 5.7 rebounds per game for a 21-4 team. … Also averaged 3.9 assists and 2.4 steals. … Shot 51.9% from the floorand made 39.3% (44 of 112) of his 3-pointers.

BRETT MCCONKEY, sr., F, West Salem

All-Coulee Conference first-teamer who averaged 8.2 points and 10.9 rebounds per game. … Created almost all offensive chances through offensive rebounds. … Shot 52.1% from the floor and hit 15 3-pointers.

HENRY MEYER, jr., G, Central

All-MVC second-teamer as part of Central’s three-headed monster. … Averaged 16.2 points and 5.4 rebounds per game. … Made 39% of his 3-pointers and shot 50% from the floor. … Had 11 games of scoring 20 points or more.

ANDREW SUTTON, sr., G, Aquinas

All-MVC second-teamer who averaged 11.7 points, 3.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists for the Blugolds. … Averaged 14.1 ppg with 17 3-pointers over final 10 games. … Scored at least 20 points twice.

REID TENGBLAD, sr., F, Holmen

All-MVC second-teamer who averaged 13.4 points and 8 rebounds per game for the Vikings. … Had a 34-point performance against Logan and averaged 14.8 ppg in MVC games and 20.2 ppg over final five games.

CARTER TODD, sr., G, La Crescent-Hokah

All-Three Rivers first-teamer who averaged 17.5 points, 6.6 rebounds and 2.9 assists per game. … Finished career with 1,124 points. … Very consistent producer for an 18-10 team with 12 games of 20 points or more.

CONNOR WELTZIEN, sr., F, Arcadia

All-Coulee Conference first-teamer who averaged 20.3 points, 7.5 rebounds and 2.8 assists. … Held below 10 points just once with seven double doubles and scored at least 20 on 14 occasions.