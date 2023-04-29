WEST SALEM — Carson Koepnick was a proven scorer before his senior season for the West Salem High School boys basketball team began.

He was actually much more than that for a team that he had already helped finish a season as the WIAA Division 3 state runner-up. Koepnick brought balance to the floor for coach Mark Wagner in his first season but it was time for a little more to be asked of the guard.

Wagner and his staff thought defense was where the Panthers could improve the most, but doing so was going to take a demonstrative commitment from the top players on the roster. Koepnick, who was already working harder than normal on handles and playmaking, was ready for that challenge.

It wasn’t always fun and was rarely easy, but it became easier as West Salem plowed through the competition. The run-and-gun offense — any open look was a good one —provided excitement for everyone playing and watching, but the other end of the floor became more of a grind that it had ever been.

“That was a big push, from both (assistant coach Shane) Schmeling and Wagner,” Koepnick said. “They would get on me and tell that I wasn’t that good of a defender.

“They they’d put me in positions to succeed in games, and that showed me that I could get better.”

He got quicker and improved his footwork. Finding the proper position became more natural. Guarding assistant coach Nick Wagner in practice helped.

And just like that, Koepnick became a force in Coulee Region basketball, which wasn’t easy to do with the kind of talent that surrounded him.

He showed throughout his senior season that he could score, create open shots for himself and others, get to the basket, defend and get the ball where it needed to be consistently among the fast pace at which the Panthers played the game.

That’s why Koepnick has been selected as the Tribune’s boys basketball player of the year in a race that also included teammate Peter Lattos, Central’s Nic Williams and G-E-T’s Cody Schmitz.

There was nothing Wagner couldn’t ask of Koepnick as the Panthers (28-2) won the Coulee Conference, swept Onalaska Luther before it won the Division 4 state championship and advanced to another Division 3 title game. More significantly, there was nothing Koepnick couldn’t do at a high level.

“I just thought that he had no weaknesses on the court,” Wagner said before diving into defense “We also weren’t afraid to put him on the other team’s best player no matter what position he played.

“He guarded a guy like (Central’s Bennett Fried, who is 6-(foot-)7 and a great athlete to point guards. He became a lockdown defender for us and could do whatever we needed him to do.”

Koepnick appeared to be a player who made other around him better. If one part of West Salem’s game was lacking or needed a boost, he was able slide into the necessary role to keep the Panthers rolling.

There were times he needed to be a facilitator and was. There were times he needed to knock down 3s and did. There were times he needed to take a charge here or there to get his team pumped and did that, too.

One of his top performances may have come in a loss to Park Center (Minn.) at the La Crosse Center. The Panthers were playing one of the top teams Minnesota had to offer — regardless of division — and needed some stability after fouls slowed down great starts from teammates Lattos and Tamarrein Henderson.

Koepnick scored 22 points, grabbed six rebounds, knocked down a couple of 3-pointers, handled the ball and positioned himself for a couple of charges as West Salem hung with a team that ended up finishing second in Minnesota’s Class AAAA.

He also excelled in two games against Onalaska Luther with 45 points, 20 rebounds and seven assists in two wins over the eventual Division 4 state champions.

The Panthers came up short in their bid for a state title but left behind a host of memories for the area as one of the top teams its had. West Salem had everything it needed to win a title but a bad shooting performance shut it down.

Koepnick is still bummed about the missed opportunity but he came to a quick realization the fact that his four seasons with the varsity resulted in 82 victories, just 16 defeats, a 32-4 Coulee Conference record, two regional championships, two sectional titles and a couple of silver balls.

He had as big of a hand as anyone in all of that.

The 6-1 guard averaged a team-high 15.1 points per game as a key piece to an offense that put up an average of 83.7 and topped 100 points twice. On a group that was filled with offensive weapons, Koepnick found the best ways to contribute.

“One of the things with Carson is that people have the perception that’s he’s just a 3-point shooter,” Wagner said of the Viterbo University commit. “That, 3-point shooting, is a strength of his game.

“But I don’t think people understand how well-rounded he is, that he can get to the basket and that his mid-range game is as good as any kid at the high school level. He gets to spots to shoot pull-ups and they are almost automatic.”

Koepnick polished his game over the summer months with the Coulee Country AAU program.

“We went to tournaments in Atlanta, Chicago, Minneapolis, all over,” Koepnick said. “Playing in those meaningful games helped me out a lot. Other than that, I just stayed in the gym and stayed hungry.”

He will continue that summer ritual to transition over for the V-Hawks. Koepnick will likely be a quick contributor with his shooting before progressing for Viterbo much like he did the Panthers.