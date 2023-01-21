All-Tribune football: Flottmeyer, Hargrove, McConkey, Noel all dominated

When whittling down a list of the Coulee Region’s best players at the end of a football season, the process generally moves pretty quickly.

Before you know it, a list of six is down to two, and you are well on your way to choosing a player of the year.

Except when that list gets cut to four, and there’s nowhere to go. No clear advantage for one over any of the others.

There are no excuses being made when announcing that four – yes, four – players are sharing an award that has only even been shared by two on one occasion since its inception in 1968.

Aquinas High School seniors Jackson Flottmeyer and Calvin Hargrove and West Salem seniors Brett McConkey and Luke Noel did anything any coach or teammate could have asked of them in helping their teams to WIAA state championship games.

The Blugolds won their second straight Division 5 title with plenty of help from Flottmeyer and Hargrove.

The Panthers came up short against Monroe in the Division 3 championship game, but McConkey and Noel had strong finishes to a memorable season. They played even better when beating Aquinas in the Coulee Conference title game, and that played a factor in this crowded picture, too.

All four were models of consistency and just didn’t just perform well where needed, they excelled and impacted games at multiple positions and not just their primary spots.

Flottmeyer played the quarterback position like few ever have in the Coulee Region, and the same could be said of Noel and Hargrove as linebackers. McConkey was as big of a dual threat at quarterback as one could be and seemed to understand the exact balance needed to implement the weapons around him.

But they all did so much more.

Flottmeyer was an interception machine when asked to play in the secondary toward the end of the season, and McConkey absolutely lit up unsuspecting opponents with hits in the middle of the field when asked by the Panthers to do the same.

Hargrove, just like he did as a junior, doubled as a dominant running back with carries increasing quickly in the postseason, and Noel was the epitome of a star on both sides of the ball from the first game to the last.

Perhaps numbers are necessary.

We’ll start with Noel, who rushed for 1,194 yards (6.0 per carry) and 27 touchdowns (one every 7.3 carries). He was also in on 103 tackles (84 solos) with 24 of them behind the line of scrimmage. Noel forced two fumbles, recovered three and turned two of those into touchdowns to push his season total to 29.

“Luke’s dedication to preparing himself between his junior and senior year is what I think really sets him apart,” West Salem coach Justin Jehn said. “We had plans to give him breaks, but the impact he has on a football game makes you wonder why you ever have him standing next to you on the sideline.”

While standing out on both sides of the ball, Noel always seemed like a linebacker when he played and ran like one when he carried the ball. He scored three touchdowns in a 28-14 win over Aquinas but also forced a fumble and made two stops behind the line. He also made 13 tackles in the championship loss to the Cheesemakers.

“His instincts are phenomenal,” Jehn said. “You see that speed and physicality he uses to dominate tackle to tackle but also to get out on the edge and rally to the football and scoop up the football and score defensively.”

Hargrove had his nose in 163 tackles and made 25 of those stops for negative yards. He also forced two fumbles and intercepted a pass. When asked to absorb more of the offensive load, he rushed for 826 yards (6.6 per attempt) and scored 15 touchdowns (one every 8.4 carries).

“Calvin is just unbelievable,” Aquinas coach Tom Lee said. “He has so much moxy, and there are guys who couldn’t find the ball if it was fluorescent.

“He always knows where the ball is. I don’t think I ever saw him get fooled. Ever. That’s impressive.”

Hargrove rushed for 97 yards and a touchdown and made 20 tackles (13 solos) in the Blugolds’ 22-14 championship win over Mayville.

Flottmeyer completed 67.6 percent of his passes for 2,651 yards and 30 touchdowns against eight interceptions. He also rushed for seven touchdowns and intercepted four passes, returning one 106 yards for a touchdown and sealing the state title game with another late in the fourth quarter.

“I think he felt a lot of pressure to replicate (his junior season),” Lee said. “Your first game isn’t the 15th game because it’s a new season, and things are different.

“Jackson had some growing pains early but turned it around and played like we knew he could.”

Flottmeyer, who passed for 6,436 yards and 77 touchdowns with just 19 interceptions during his career, also punted for a 42.6-yard average with an 80-yarder in a state quarterfinal against Colby. Flottmeyer kicked off the Blugolds, too, and routinely parked the ball in the end zone.

“I’m sure it drove him nuts that he didn;t play a ton of defense the last two seasons,” Lee said. “He impacted games with his arm, the way he played offensively and defensively and with his foot. The way he was able to flip the field on punts was huge, huge, huge.”

McConkey passed for 1,879 yards (17.1 per completion) and 16 TDs, rushed for 697 yards (7.0 per carry) and 11 touchdowns and intercepted four passes and forced two fumbles when asked to play defense.

“We knew going down the pike that we would need him defensively,” Jehn said. “We were able to monitor and manage that usage, and the only real concern was the wear and tear on him. From Week 9 through the playoffs, he didn’t come off the field.”

McConkey, like Flottmeyer, spent three seasons as his team’s starting quarterback. He finished with 3,474 passing yards, 28 passing touchdowns, 1,545 rushing yards and 20 rushing TDs.

“His understanding of what we were trying to do was the biggest piece of what we needed,” Jehn said. “He made strides in delivering the ball on time, delivering the ball with accuracy, and a lot of that came from his understanding of the offense. He’s a very intelligent player and could make a whole host of decisions no matter the situation.”