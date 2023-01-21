All-Tribune football: West Salem's Jehn, Aquinas' Kramer named co-coaches of the year

The West Salem High School football team started its 2022 season three years removed from a winless campaign, while Aquinas started with all eyes on it after winning a WIAA Division 5 state championship the previous year.

There were different levels of pressure on both teams – each possessed an extremely talented senior class – and their coaches to take full advantage of the opportunities they had.

The Panthers and Blugolds did that by advancing to Camp Randall Stadium for championship games and each team is represented in the All-Tribune award for coach of the year.

The recognition is split between West Salem coach Justin Jehn and Aquinas assistant Steve Kramer after the Panthers (12-2) beat the Blugolds (13-1) to win the Coulee Conference title and finish as Division 3 state runner-up and Aquinas used Kramer’s offensive ideas to win a second straight Division 5 championship.

“The effort that our players and coaches put in after being 0-9, then a shortened COVID year and work we did to simplify things for our kids and refine the game and install things was huge,” said Jehn, who owns a 56-32 record after nine seasons of leading the team. “This group of kids observed that 0-9 season from afar and knew there were things they wanted to do differently.

“Kudos to them for putting that into action. They committed and that allowed us to have a successful season just a few years later.”

Jehn, a longtime assistant to who was part of other West Salem trips to Camp Randall in the 2000s, played as big of a role as anyone in leading a group of assistants that included Bob Gorniak, Dieter Antoni, Nick Seibert, Ethan Ringlien, Adam Krause, Mark Byom, Caden Servais, Ben Wopat, Scott Johnson, Ryan Olson and Eric Mathison.

He was never shaken by the one losing season he had and knew things were looking up with an exceptional class of players coming through multiple classes wanting to get back to the consistent success the team has built over the past couple of decades.

“When we looked at that 0-9 year, we felt like we were five or six plays away from being, maybe, 4-5,” Jehn said. “Some younger players got some good experience, and we knew what else was coming. In setting the course, we tried to bill it as this being a new group of guys and a group that could set its own destiny.

“We were laser-focused on that. We continued to push kids forward and our program and coaches forward.”

It was a tough season to separate from an incredible list of performances in the area, but Jehn and Kramer – relied upon heavily by Aquinas coach Tom Lee – managed to do it.

Consider what the following coaches accomplished:

Onalaska’s Tom Yashinsky took the Hilltoppers on a memorable run that included dominant performance and championship in the MVC and a program-record 12 victories.

Onalaska (12-1) opened the season with a win over West Salem and shut out four opponents following a path that led to the Division 3 state semifinals.

Cashton’s Jered Hemmersbach led his team to the Division 7 semifinals for a second straight season. The Eagles (12-1) averaged 42.4 points and allowed 7 during a season that included a second straight Scenic Bluffs Conference championship.

Cashton last won consecutive SBC titles in 1994 and ‘95.

Bangor's Todd Grant also took the Cardinals to a state semifinal before they ran into eventual champion Eau Claire Regis.

La Crescent-Hokah’s Terry Donovan certainly came through in his first season with the Lancers (5-5), who won four of six conference games.The program put its varsity team on hiatus during the 2019 and 2020 seasons and returned in 2021 without winning a game.

Donovan led La Crescent-Hokah to its first win in five years, its first home MSHSL playoff game in nine years and a victory in that game. The excitement around the program grew exponentially with Donovan’s involvement.

Jeff Komay took over at Onalaska Luther and promptly took the Knights to a memorable season that included a 7-4 season and third-place finish in the Scenic Bluffs. Luther won six of its first seven games, lost close games to Aquinas and Bangor and beat Markesan in a Division 6 playoff game.

De Soto’s Ev Wick made a smooth transition to eight-player football and guided the Pirates to an 8-2 record that included losses only to eventual state runner-up Belmont. The veteran coach prepared for the transition by putting lower levels in eight-player schedules while the varsity continued at 11-man until 2022, and that approach paid off.

And what about Cory Koenig at Prairie du Chien? The Blackhawks lost their first two games before going on a tear and winning 10 straight to advance to the Division 5 state semifinals.

Prairie du Chien then gave Mayville all it could handle before dropping a 26-21 decision.

Kramer, who previously coached Seneca and La Crescent-Hokah, has really settled in as an innovative offensive coordinator for Lee, who can never praise him enough.

“Before last season, he came in to talk to me and say that he wanted to do something pretty radical with our offense,” Lee said of Kramer. “We were starting to have success with a lot of people touching the ball, running some Wing-T and some play pass off of that, but he had an idea and wanted to be bold.

“He started talking about it, and we had the dudes to do it.”

Kramer unleashed quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer, speedy receiver Collin Conzemius and a handful of running backs – Calvin Hargrove, Kyle White and David Malin among them this year – to command an offense that accumulated 10,357 total yards and scored 146 touchdowns over 28 games the past two seasons.

He spread things out, looked down the field whenever possible and relied on a rushing attack – especially in the postseason – as the Blugolds won two state championships.

“It takes a (head) coach with no ego and high self esteem to do that,” Kramer said of being allowed to take command of what Aquinas does when it has the ball. “He said, ‘Here’s the offense, take it.’

“But he’s also involved and sees what we are trying to do. He puts in these team periods at the end of practice to work on specific things, and I’ll be wondering why we’re doing it, but then there will be a direct impact from that on the next game or in the next couple of games. It’s been a great experience coaching with all of the coaches at Aquinas, and Coach Tom has been great.”