All-Tribune girls basketball: Aquinas senior Jacy Weisbrod chosen as player of the year

Jacy Weisbrod set quite a bar for her senior season after the impression she made on the state of Wisconsin as a junior for the Aquinas High School girls basketball team.

Weisbrod averaged nearly 20 points per game in helping the Blugolds advance to the WIAA Division 3 championship game in Oshkosh, Wis., but a memorable scoring tear at the end of that season put all eyes on her during the title game against Lake Mills.

Aquinas lost that game, which only motivated returning players for the 2021-22 season. Coach Dave Donarski again filled the schedule with brutal nonconference challenges, but the Blugolds held their own with the help of a Weisbrod game that reached a new level.

What the Northern Colorado commit accomplished as much more of an all-around player as a senior made her the Tribune’s girls basketball player of the year amid difficult competition from teammate Macy Donarski and Prairie du Chien’s Lily Krahn.

Weisbrod strengthened her reputation as a scorer, but she also stepped up her defense, became more of an impact rebounder and moved better without the ball during the Blugolds’ 21-5 season.

“I think my skills have developed pretty steadily,” Weisbrod said of becoming more than a scorer for the Blugolds. “A lot of these things are things I knew in my head that I could do, but I didn’t have the confidence to do them.”

Weisbrod and Donarski were a dynamic duo as the Blugolds extended their MVC winning streak to 89 games and won their eighth straight conference championship.

Each helped the other raise her game, and both ended up finding NCAA Division I programs to join after graduation. Weisbrod leaves for Northern Colorado in June, while Donarski sticks with Aquinas for another season before packing up for Montana.

Weisbrod said the two have been instrumental in each other’s progress.

“We’ve been playing together and on the same team since we were 4 and 5 (years old),” Weisbrod said. “We know each other’s strengths and weaknesses and where each other will be and when.”

That led to a combined 68-7 record during three seasons together with the Blugolds. Weisbrod, however, leaves the program with 1,491 career points and 314 3-pointers.

The amazing part to the long-range shooting is just the number Weisbrod has made. She shot 46.3% from the 3-point line over the course of her 102-game career.

Weisbrod made 106 out of 219 attempts as a senior for a career-best 48.4%. She did that while spending most games with a defender in her face and other chasing her around the court.

She said the attention did lead to a dip in confidence — she and her dad hit the gym at 10 p.m. after a frustrating 38-33 win at Onalaska early in the season — that took some time to return.

“It didn’t happen every much my junior year,” Weisbrod said of the constant face-guarding. “But I could tell pretty early this year that it was going to be the norm.

“There were times when teams went into a zone, and I had wide-open looks at the basket, but that didn’t happen very often.

“It was weird not having someone right in my face or someone breathing down my neck. I would miss when I was wide open sometimes, but it taught me how hard I had to work on my shooting, so I’m grateful for the experience.”

The experience that now awaits comes in another part of the country.

Weisbrod graduates from Aquinas next month and said she’ll have about two weeks to get ready and move away for college.

She said she has been using AAU workouts that she has learned over the years and others that she has learned from coach Dave Donarski to prepare.

Weisbrod said she hopes there will be an opportunity to play as a freshman, but that has yet to be determined. The Bears were 15-16 last season with a roster that included plenty of seniors.

The chance may or may not come immediately, but Weisbrod pledges to be ready for it.

“They don’t need me to do anything fancy,” she said. “They need a consistent shooter out there, and I’m really excited to play out there.”

