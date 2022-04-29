All-Tribune girls basketball: Bangor's Merlin Jones is coach of the year

The sting of a WIAA Division 5 sectional championship loss in March hit the Bangor High School girls basketball team hard.

The Cardinals have never taken anything for granted, but they approach every season with lofty goals because they’ve earned them.

The fact that defeat one step from another state tournament impacted players in younger stages of the program just as badly as those on the court wasn’t lost on coach Merlin Jones.

“The younger kids, just like the ones we have returning next season, were feeling the pain,” he said. “But at the same time, they are feeling that desire you want.

“They’re already part of this and ready to jump in and ready to go. That’s pretty cool to see.”

As a small school, Jones rarely puts the same kind of team on the floor from one season to the next, but that hasn’t stopped Bangor from winning. The Cardinals have won four sectional championships since 2017 and eight straight Scenic Bluffs Conference titles.

The veteran coach’s ability to identify necessary changes and adjustments while remaining on the state stage was alive and well this season, and that’s why Jones has been chosen as the Tribune’s girls basketball coach of the year.

Bangor’s 222-61 record since Jones took command of the program prior to the 2010-2011 season, and the Cardinals are 105-5 in conference games the past eight seasons.

There is no way to accomplish such things without having a flexible approach, and Jones has found ways to win — at a high level — with very different lineups.

His teams have won with posts who can control the action and with guards who can push the action. Bangor has pretty consistently attacked with a balanced offense either way, and that was the case as it finished just one step short of state during a 26-3 season that included two big wins over a very good team from Blair-Taylor (26-2).

Jones was chosen over West Salem’s Matt Quick, Central’s Quartell Roberson, Aquinas’ Dave Donarski and Blair-Taylor’s Jesse Lien.

His first order of business for this season was shoring up the defensive approach, and the keys to that ended up being senior Madeline Janisch and junior Gabby Schroeder on the inside.

“We had kids who could score,” Jones said. “And we had so many different ones.

“... The defense is where we really had to lock down.”

The best way for the Cardinals to do that, especially against opponents with good posts, was to teach his players to front the post rather than play behind. It sacrificed rebounding position to knock the offense out of sync, and it worked.

“It’s the old traditional way to play, but the kids bought into it, especially Janisch and Schroeder,” Jones said. “With our guard providing ball pressure and the defenders playing in front, that pass becomes harder to make.

“It’s a difficult touch pass to make already, but we made it even harder with the way we played it.”

Opponents averaged 43.5 points per game, and the Cardinals relied on the balance of Nora Tucker (16.2 points per game), Taylor Jacobson (11.2 ppg), Anna Fronk (8.8 ppg), Aliyah Langrehr (8.7 ppg), and Janisch (8.1 ppg) to outscore them.

Tucker and Fronk are the only two in that group that return next season, but they are significant. Tucker was the most consistent scorer, and Fronk stepped in with big games — she scored 20 in a win over Royall — and made 30 3-pointers as a freshman.

The keep moving forward, Jones is working on the philosophy for next season of starting with his point guard and post, then filling in around them.

Fronk slides at point, and Jones expects some good competition for the most minutes in the post. Tucker’s experience and scoring prowess — she enters her senior season with 858 points and a career average of 11.8 ppg — will help with any transition that needs to be made.

That transition also appears to have another dimension with an expected jump from Division 5 to Division 4 next season. The Cardinals will have to work even harder to make an impact against bigger schools.

“We have our work cut out for us to become competitive with those schools,” Jones said.

