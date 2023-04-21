





The First Team(Alphabetical order)JAZZY DAVIS, sr., F, Logan: All-MVC first team. … Averaged 11.4 points per game on 43% shooting from the field. … Averaged Second in state for Division 2 in rebounds per game with 13.3 and blocks per game with 3.2. … Grabbed a season-high 20 rebounds against Central. … Blocked 10 shots against Chippewa Falls. … Thrust into the role of point guard and finished with 3.7 assists per game. … Finished career with over 900 points and over 800 rebounds.

SAMANTHA DAVIS,

fr., F, Aquinas: AP All-State honorable mention. … All-MVC second team. … WBCA Division 4 All-State team. … Dominant scorer and interior defender. …Averaged 15.8 points per game while shooting nearly 54% from the floor. … Grabbed a team-high 5.8 rebounds per game while averaging 3.2 steals per game. …Breakout game was a 30-point performance in a win over Prairie du Chien. … Already receiving recruiting interest from Division I programs.

MACY DONARSKI, sr., G, Aquinas: AP All-State first team. … MVC player of the year. … Three-time WBCA Division 4 All-State team. …McDonald’s All-American nominee. … Led the Blugolds (28-2) in scoring with 20.1 points per game and steals with 5.3 per game on their way to a state runner-up finish. …Finished her career second in program history with 1,734 points. …Recorded eight double-doubles and had a triple-double with 22 points, 13 rebounds and 11 assists against Prairie du Chien. … Will play at Division I Montana.

BREAH GOLDEN, sr., G, Arcadia: AP All-State honorable mention. … Coulee Conference player of the year. … WBCA Division 3 All-Star. … Showed range and scored a career-best 21.4 points per game to lead the Raiders. … Had a season-best 34 points in a loss against Durand-Arkansaw. … Contributed further with 4.7 rebounds, 3.0 assists and 3.1 steals per game. … Committed to Division II Lake Superior State.

MEGAN JOHNSON, so., G/F, West Salem: AP All-State honorable mention. … All-Coulee first team. … WBCA Division 3 All-State team. … Led the Panthers (26-3) in scoring at 14.2 points per game on their way to their first state appearance since 1997. …Averaged 9.5 rebounds per game and 2.5 assists per game. … Scored 20-plus points five times. … Had her breakout game against Black River Falls with season-high 29 points, 11 steals and nine rebounds.

BRITTNEY MISLIVECEK, sr., G, Central: AP All-State honorable mention. … All-MVC first team for second year in a row. …WBCA Division 2 All-State honorable mention. … Led the RiverHawks in scoring with 20.5 points per game, shooting 47.2% from the floor and 82% on free throws. … Grabbed 6.8 rebounds per game while recording 2.2 assists and 2.9 steals. … Had five double-doubles. … Scored season-high 30 points against Sparta. … Committed to Division II Michigan Tech.

AVA PRIVET, sr., G, Caledonia: All-Three Rivers Conference first team. … Averaged 14.5 points for a 25-4 team that fell one victory short of the MSHSL Class AA state tournament. … Made 81 3-pointers and was good on 42.4% of her attempts behind the arc. … Scored 21 points in a section semifinal win over Rochester Lourdes. … Scored 25 points and made six 3s in a win over Chatfield.

ALAHNNA SIMPSON, fr., G, Central: All-MVC first team. … Averaged 13.3 points, 8.5 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game. … Started 25 games as a freshman. … Second in the conference in blocks this season with 45. … Registered seven double-doubles. … Had a season-high 32 points in the WIAA regional semifinal against River Falls and averaged 20.8 ppg over the final four games. … Likely Division I prospect after making a big freshman splash.

LINDSAY STEIEN, sr., G, Blair-Taylor: AP All-State honorable mention. … WBCA All-State in Division 5. … All-Dairyland Conference. … Averaged 22.6 points and 6.4 rebounds, 6.3 assists and 3.7 steals per game. … Shot 51.7% from the floor. … Scored at least 30 points in four games. … Helped Wildcats qualify for first Division 5 state tournament and come away with a runner-up finish. … Finished career with 2,407 points and scored 30 in her two state games.

ABBY THOMPSON, sr., G, Blair-Taylor: WBCA All-State first team in Division 5. … All-Dairyland Conference. … Averaged 18.2 points per game and made 63.9% of her shots. … Shot 38.9% (82 of 211) from the 3-point line and made 81.4% of her free throws. … Averaged 6.4 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.9 rebounds per game for a 28-2 team that was state runner-up. … Scored 33 points in two state games.