All-Tribune girls basketball: The First Team

THE FIRST TEAM

MACY DONARSKI, jr., G, Aquinas

AP All-State second team. … All-MVC first team. … All-around and quick guard who can score and distribute efficiently. … Averaged 17.4 points to go with a team-high 7.3 assists and 5.3 steals per game. … Pulled down 4.3 rebounds per game and made 26 of her 77 3-point attempts. … Scored a season-high 31 points in a win over Tomah. … Posted four double-doubles. … Had at least nine assists in seven games, including three with 11. ... Will play at Division I Montana.

LILY KRAHN, sr., G, Prairie du Chien

AP All-State second team. … SWC Player of the Year. … Led the Blackhawks with 20.6 points, 5.2 assists and 3.2 steals per game. … Added 4.5 rebounds per game. … Made 84 of her 166 3-point attempts for a 50% clip. … Also shot nearly 57% from the floor. … Posted at least 25 points in five games, including two games with 31 points. … Had at least seven assists in eight games, including two with nine assists. ... Scored 1,666 career points ... Will play at Division I Wisconsin.

BRITTNEY MISLIVECEK, jr., G, Central

AP All-State honorable mention. … All-MVC first team. … Athletic guard who led the RiverHawks in scoring, rebounds and steals. … Averaged 18.9 points, 5.5 rebounds and 4.7 steals per game. … Also dished out 2.3 assists per game. … Scored at least 25 points in six games, including a career-high 39 points in a win over Black River Falls. … Had 11 steals in a season-opening loss to Menomonie.

LINDSAY STEIEN, jr., G, Blair-Taylor

AP All-State honorable mention. … Led the Wildcats (26-2) in scoring and rebounding. … Averaged 28.2 points per game while shooting nearly 55% from the floor to go with 6.7 rebounds per game. … Added 5.0 assists and 3.9 steals per game. … Scored more than 30 points 12 times and scored 175 points (35 ppg) during one five-game stretch in the middle of the season.

JACY WEISBROD, sr., G, Aquinas

AP All-State third team. … MVC Player of the Year. … Sharpshooter who led the Blugolds with 21.2 points per game. … Made 106 of her 219 3-point attempts for a 48% clip. … Also led Aquinas with 7.0 rebounds per game to go with 2.7 steals, 2.0 assists and 1.2 blocks per game. … Scored at least 25 points in nine games, including a season-high 36 in a win over Central. … Made at least six 3-pointers nine times. ... Scored 1,491 career points career. ... Will play at Division I Northern Colorado.

