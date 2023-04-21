





The Second Team(Alphabetical)JAYDA BERG, sr., Westby: An All-Coulee Conference first-teamer who averaged 11.4 points and 5.5 rebounds per game for a 21-5 team and set a school record with 140 blocked shots.

MOLLY BILLS, sr., G, La Crescent-Hokah: A UW-Stout commit who averaged 18.2 points per game while leading the Lancers to their first playoff win in 10 seasons. She also averaged 5.8 rebounds and 3.1 assists and made 60 3-pointers while finishing her career with 1,306 points.

JOSIE FOSTER, so., Caledonia: An All-Three Rivers Conference choice who averaged 11.4 points on 57.4% shooting and 5.3 rebounds despite playing just 19 minutes per game for a team that just missed out on the Class AA state tournament.

ASHLYN KNAPP, sr., Prairie du Chien: A UW-Oshkosh commit, WBCA Division 3 All-State first-teamer and SWC co-player of the year who averaged 12.5 points per game, made 60 3-pointers and had 78 assists for a 22-5 team that advanced to a sectional final.

HANNAH MATZKE, sr., Onalaska Luther: An All-Coulee Conference first-teamer who posted averages of 17.8 points and 8.4 rebounds per game and finished her career with 1,073 points.

ANNA MCCONKEY, sr., West Salem: An All-Coulee Conference first-teamer who earned WBCA All-State honorable mention in Division 3 and averaged 11.1 points, 6.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists for a state qualifier.

LAUREN NOTH, sr., Tomah: Helped the Timberwolves win a Division 2 regional championship after averaging 18 points and 12 rebounds and being named to the All-MVC first team

AUTUMN PASSEHL, sr., Aquinas: She earned WBCA Division 4 All-State honorable mention after averaging 10.6 points per game as a serious 3-point threat for the Blugolds. She will play at Saint Mary’s (Minn.), made 86 3-pointers and scored 24 points in a state semifinal.

ANNA SKEMP, jr., Onalaska: A top-notch defender who was on the All-MVC second team and averaged 10 points, 5 rebounds and 3.1 assists per game for a team that prided itself on making opponents work hard offensively.

NORA TUCKER, sr., Bangor: Earned WBCA All-State honorable mention in Division 4 and was an All-Scenic Bluffs first-teamer while averaging 14.5 points and 5.8 rebounds for the 20-7 Cardinals as they won their ninth straight conference title.