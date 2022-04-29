All-Tribune girls basketball: The Second Team

THE SECOND TEAM

JAZZY DAVIS, jr., F, Logan: She earned AP All-State honorable mention and was All-MVC first team. Davis averaged a team-high 14.3 points and 11.2 rebounds to go with 2.2 blocked shots and 2.1 steals.

JOJO DAVIS, sr., G, Logan: She earned a spot on the All-MVC first team and averaged 11.7 points and 6.3 rebounds. Davis also handed out 4.3 assists per game and registered 1.9 steals per game and averaged 16.7 points, 7.0 rebounds and 5.3 assists in final three regular-season games.

RACHEL KOENIG, sr., F, Onalaska Luther: She was All-Coulee Conference first team and averaged nearly a double-double with 11.6 points and 9.6 rebounds per game, both of which led the Knights. She grabbed 17 rebounds in a loss to G-E-T.

LINDSEY LETTNER, sr., G, G-E-T: She was the Coulee Conference Player of the Year and led the RedHawks with 18 points and 3.1 steals per game. … Added 3.3 rebounds and 2.3 assists and scored at least 25 points in seven games.

NORA TUCKER, jr., G, Bangor: She was the Scenic Bluffs Conference Player of the Year and led the Cardinals with a scoring average of 16.2 points per game for a 26-3 team. She also averaged 5.8 rebounds, 2.8 steals and 2.2 assists.

