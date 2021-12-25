All-Tribune volleyball: Holmen's Sammi Maier selected as coach of the year

Coach Sammi Maier understood the situation long before the Holmen High School volleyball team's season began.

The Vikings were going to be very good with a chance to be special.

The talent was there, and so was the experience with 10 seniors leading the way.

"Our planning started in July," said Maier, whose team won the MVC and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals. "We knew the expectations going into the season, and I think we approached that a little differently than we had in the past because of the talent and opportunity.

"Getting everyone on the same page was priority No. 1 for us."

The opportunity was to make history, which the Vikings (29-3) did by becoming first-time state qualifiers. The path Holmen navigated to get there was largely constructed by Maier, and that separated her from the pack and made her the Tribune's volleyball coach of the year for a second time.

"She is a perfect match (for Holmen) because she knows how to communicate with girls very well," Holmen senior Ellie Kline said of Maier. "She's a very positive coach, yet she will tell you what you need to hear in order to improve.

"She cares about her athletes a lot and will do anything she can to lead and guide them toward success."

The Vikings were unbeaten in the MVC and recorded sweeps in 11 of their 12 victories. Aquinas won one set the second time the teams played, but that was it.

They swept Monona Grove to become regional champions and toppled Verona and Middleton to win their first sectional title. Victories like those are signs that the players of a team are on the same page.

"It wasn't an easy road," said Maier, also the Tribune's coach of the year in 2018. "Reflecting back on that at the end of the season, I was so grateful for all of the girls buying into what we were selling back in July and really going all in.

"I've never had a team more committed to the sport, to the team and just to making it happen."

Holmen's three losses were to the Division 2 state champion, Division 1 state runner-up and a Division 1 state semifinalist.

The Vikings avenged their loss to the state champion — Luxemburg-Casco (42-5) — later in the same invitational. Kettle Moraine (32-7) had its season ended by champion Oconomowoc, and Appleton North (41-7) advanced to the championship match after beating the Vikings in the quarterfinal round.

That sets the stage for Maier's next challenge of following it up.

Without those 10 seniors, Maier will look to a group that consists of Kyla Christnovich, Kendra Winker and Rayna McArdle to provide leadership for a team looking to keep the momentum rolling.

"We're going to lose a very significant senior group," Maier said. "That will hurt a little bit, but we have some influential players coming back. We had some solid VR players who will be ready to step in and make an impact.

"The future of Holmen volleyball is definitely looking bright."

