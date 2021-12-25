 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by : The Board Store
alert top story
TRIBUNE COACH OF THE YEAR

All-Tribune volleyball: Holmen's Sammi Maier selected as coach of the year

Holmen's Sammi Maier

Holmen coach Sammi Maier, right, demonstrates a skill during practice as senior Mara Schmidt looks on. Maier's Vikings were MVC champions and WIAA Division 1 state qualifiers during a 29-3 season.

 Peter Thomson, La Crosse Tribune

Coach Sammi Maier understood the situation long before the Holmen High School volleyball team's season began.

The Vikings were going to be very good with a chance to be special.

The talent was there, and so was the experience with 10 seniors leading the way.

"Our planning started in July," said Maier, whose team won the MVC and advanced to the WIAA Division 1 state quarterfinals. "We knew the expectations going into the season, and I think we approached that a little differently than we had in the past because of the talent and opportunity.

"Getting everyone on the same page was priority No. 1 for us."

The opportunity was to make history, which the Vikings (29-3) did by becoming first-time state qualifiers. The path Holmen navigated to get there was largely constructed by Maier, and that separated her from the pack and made her the Tribune's volleyball coach of the year for a second time.

"She is a perfect match (for Holmen) because she knows how to communicate with girls very well," Holmen senior Ellie Kline said of Maier. "She's a very positive coach, yet she will tell you what you need to hear in order to improve.

People are also reading…

"She cares about her athletes a lot and will do anything she can to lead and guide them toward success."

The Vikings were unbeaten in the MVC and recorded sweeps in 11 of their 12 victories. Aquinas won one set the second time the teams played, but that was it.

They swept Monona Grove to become regional champions and toppled Verona and Middleton to win their first sectional title. Victories like those are signs that the players of a team are on the same page.

"It wasn't an easy road," said Maier, also the Tribune's coach of the year in 2018. "Reflecting back on that at the end of the season, I was so grateful for all of the girls buying into what we were selling back in July and really going all in.

"I've never had a team more committed to the sport, to the team and just to making it happen."

Holmen's three losses were to the Division 2 state champion, Division 1 state runner-up and a Division 1 state semifinalist.

The Vikings avenged their loss to the state champion — Luxemburg-Casco (42-5) — later in the same invitational. Kettle Moraine (32-7) had its season ended by champion Oconomowoc, and Appleton North (41-7) advanced to the championship match after beating the Vikings in the quarterfinal round.

That sets the stage for Maier's next challenge of following it up.

Without those 10 seniors, Maier will look to a group that consists of Kyla Christnovich, Kendra Winker and Rayna McArdle to provide leadership for a team looking to keep the momentum rolling.

"We're going to lose a very significant senior group," Maier said. "That will hurt a little bit, but we have some influential players coming back. We had some solid VR players who will be ready to step in and make an impact.

"The future of Holmen volleyball is definitely looking bright."

+1 
Sammi Maier mug

MAIER

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

COACHES OF THE YEAR

2021: Sammi Maier, Holmen

2020: Jess Rohde, Onalaska

2019: Nellie George, Aquinas

2018: Sammi Maier, Holmen

2017: Nellie George, Aquinas

2016: Scott Koepke, Caledonia

2014: Bri Ebenhoe, Aquinas

2013: Amy Olson, Central

2012: Mike Jungwirth, Arcadia

2011: Amy Olson, Central

2010: Amy Olson, Central

2009: Darcy Sawyer, West Salem

2008: Nellie George, Aquinas

2007: Carol Hanson, West Salem

2006: Carol Hanson, West Salem

2005: Jennifer Slusser, Sparta

2004: Rob Schroeder, Hillsboro

2003: Kari Rosenberg, Onalaska Luther

2002: Carol Hanson, West Salem

2001: Phil Gilbert, Holmen

2000: Ryan DeLong, Aquinas

BY THE NUMBERS

7: Seasons of coaching the Vikings

60: MVC wins in 79 matches after a 12-0 fall

152: Career victories against 48 defeats after going 42-5 over the past two seasons

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch now: Badgers coach Paul Chryst on what's stood out about freshman OTs Riley Mahlman and Nolan Rucci

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News