All-Tribune volleyball: Kline instrumental in Holmen state run

Ellie Kline has always enjoyed playing defense.

She loves digging out ferocious serves on the volleyball court, locking down opponents on the basketball court and making the tag on a close play at the plate or blocking pitches in the dirt on a softball field.

Kline has excelled at all three while playing for Holmen High School, but there was a bit of a shift in priority once she hit ninth grade. That's when volleyball took center stage.

"Since I was young, I loved all three sports," Kline said. "Once we got to high school, there was just something about volleyball.

"It felt like home no matter what we were doing. Practices were so much fun, the energy on the court was a blast, and the coaches made it such a positive environment."

Basketball was king at one point, but volleyball quickly took over. It became so important that Kline opted not to play basketball this season in order to take full advantage of the college recruiting process.

Volleyball is her athletic future, and her performance while leading the Vikings to their first WIAA state tournament has made her the Tribune's player of the year. She was chosen ahead of Jacy Weisbrod, who had a monster season in helping Aquinas reach the Division 3 sectional finals.

Kline, a libero, was the driving force on a loaded team that chased -- and obtained -- history.

Listed generously at 5 feet, 4 inches, Kline has an easy answer as to why she gravitated toward her position on the floor.

"Obviously, my height was kind of a determining factor," Kline said with a laugh. "But I love playing defense in every sport. I think it's my favorite because it's underappreciated.

"When you can take that role upon yourself and help your team, I think it's very rewarding."

Kline made it nearly impossible for opponents to feel confident on their ability to put away shots at the net. Her instinct, speed and determination seemed to allow her to get to just about anything on the court. She returned shots on diving swings and on swings running away from the net with ease.

Kline never met encountered a dive she wasn't willing to take, and she proved that time and again as the Vikings went 29-3 overall, 12-0 in the MVC and advanced to the Division 1 state quarterfinals, where they lost in three sets to eventual runner-up Appleton North.

"We've been playing together since elementary school, middle school," said senior teammate Mara Schmidt, who will play beach volleyball at Division I University of Southern Mississippi next season. "She works insanely hard and not only pushes herself but pushes others to get better. You don't see that in everyone.

"She's so scrappy, and you can always count on her."

Kline finished her season with 571 digs for averages of 6.5 per set and 17.8 per match. She finished her career with 1,709 digs -- an average of 5.6 in 303 sets played -- despite getting just 15 matches as a junior due to COVID-19 protocols.

While opponents had their hands full dealing with a balanced group of powerful hitters like Schmidt, Harley Bartels, Kyla Christnovich, Chloe Hammond and others at the net, they still had to game plan for Kline.

That put Kline in Schmidt's company as a high-level recruit. She said she has offers from Division I and II programs but didn't want to disclose the schools because the process is still active. Kline is playing with Viterbo's V-Hawk Xtreme, and the AAU season begins in January and finishes up in March.

The hope is that she can sort out her future before the end of that season, and an important step in doing that means giving schools another look at what she can do this winter.

"What they are looking for are a lot of the non-physical skills," Kline said of collegiate programs with which she has interacted. "They are looking for liberos who are leaders on the court, a high volleyball IQ and someone who can communicate well with the other players."

A strong argument can be made that Kline already checks all of those boxes and even did when she was chosen as the Tribune's volleyball player of the year last spring. There is no question that the argument was made stronger this fall.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.