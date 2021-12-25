All-Tribune volleyball: Second team and honorable mention

SECOND TEAM
SHEA BAHR, jr., Aquinas: All-MVC second-teamer with 261 kills, 356 digs and 64 aces.
JAYDA BERG, jr., Westby: All-Coulee first-teamer with 265 kills, 91 blocks and a .336 hitting percentage.
JENNA GIANOLI, sr., De Soto: WVCA All-State honorable mention in Division 4 and Ridge and Valley player of the year with 149 kills and 91 aces and 89 blocks (55 solos).
MADISYN HERMAN, sr., Bangor: All-SBC first-teamer with 491 kills, 322 digs, 78 aces and 77 blocks.
LOGAN KOEPKE, so., Caledonia: All-Three Rivers first-teamer with 311 kills, 357 digs, 42 aces and 38 blocks.
ABBY SCHELL: jr., Sparta: All-MVC second-teamer with 553 assists, 209 digs, 48 aces and 78 kills.
AVA SMITH, sr., Onalaska: All-MVC first-teamer with 301 kills, a hitting percentage of .260, 275 digs and 42 aces.
People are also reading…
HONORABLE MENTION
Gracyn Beck, jr., De Soto; Lauren Buley, jr., Central; Kyla Christnovich, jr., Holmen; Jazzy Davis, jr., Logan; Ava Dettwiler, so., Logan; Braylee Hyatt, jr., Cashton; Aliyah Langrehr, sr., Bangor; Taylor Jacobson, sr., Bangor; Rachel Koenig, sr., Onalaska Luther; Rayna McArdle, so., Holmen; Kassie Mueller, sr., Holmen; Natalie Mumm, sr., Onalaska; Lauren Noth, jr., Tomah; Genevieve Norman-Sprain, jr., West Salem; Sky Reit, sr., Arcadia; Bethany Roethel, jr., Westby; Halle Schwartz, sr., Onalaska Luther; Lindsay Steien, jr., Blair-Taylor; Camryn Venner, sr., De Soto; Hannah Walters, jr., Tomah.