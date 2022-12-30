All-Tribune volleyball: Second team, honorable mention

SECOND TEAM

JAZZY DAVIS, sr., MH, Logan: All-MVC first-teamer who registered 258 kills, a .434 kill percentage to go with 33 blocks, 43 assists and 215 digs.

JADEN HAMMES, sr., OH, West Salem: All-Coulee first-teamer who led the Panthers in kills with 299 (8.7 per match), digs with 271 (9.6 per match) and aces with 56 (1.9 per match).

HAILEY KAPELKE, jr., OH, Onalaska: All-MVC first-teamer who had 266 kills, a 42.3% serve percentage and 58 blocks to go with a .321 hitting percentage.

MACY KLINE, fr., L, Holmen: All-MVC honorable mention choice who made an impact with 388 digs (4.3 per set) and 54 aces with 94.7% serving.

RAYNA MCARDLE, jr., S, Holmen: All-MVC second-teamer who did everything for the Vikings with 425 assists (4.7 per set), 168 kills (1.8 per set) and 220 digs (2.4 per set) and 61 aces.

CLAIRE PEDRETTI, jr., OH, Onalaska: All-MVC second-teamer and three-year starter with 198 kills, 204 digs, 42 blocks and 17 aces.

AVERY VEENENDALL, sr., S, Central: All-MVC first-teamer with 555 assists, 183 digs, 85 kills and 43 aces before playing at Division II Seattle Pacific.

HONORABLE MENTION

Mara Anderson, sr., Viroqua; Vanessa Anderson, jr., Brookwood; Kennedy Brueggen, sr., Westby; Kendall Burkhamer, sr., West Salem; Samantha Davis, fr., Aquinas; Ava Dettwiler, jr., Logan; Sydney Emineth, sr., Aquinas; Addy Foor, so., Aquinas; Madison Goodbear, jr., Blair-Taylor; Braylee Hyatt, sr., Cashton; Jovial King, sr., Caledonia; Paige Klug, sr., Caledonia; Tricia Klum, jr., Westby; Hannah Matzke, sr., Luther; Anna McConkey, sr., West Salem; Bethany Roethel, sr., Westby; Abby Schell, sr., Sparta; Lindsay Steien, sr., Blair-Taylor; Abby Thompson, sr., Blair-Taylor; Sanjana Xiong, sr., Onalaska.