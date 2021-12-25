All-Tribune volleyball: The first team

FIRST TEAM

(Alphabetical order)

HARLEY BARTELS, M, sr., Holmen: All-MVC first team. … Helped the Vikings (29-3) win the MVC and become WIAA state qualifiers for the first time. … Credited with 163 kills (2.0 per set) and had a .284 hitting percentage. … Led Holmen with 66 total blocks, and 45 of them were solos. … Had seven solo blocks in two victories over second-place Aquinas. … Opportunities were rare, but ended up with 45 digs.

MACY DONARSKI, S, jr., Aquinas: WVCA All-State honorable mention for Division 3. … All-MVC first team. … Helped Blugolds (29-6) advance to sectional finals and place second in the MVC. … Had 972 assists (9.9 per set) and ranked second on the team in both digs with 279 (2.8 per set) and service aces with 53. … Made the most of kill opportunities with 47 while hitting .352. … Committed to Division I Saint Louis for basketball.

JADEN HAMMES, OH, jr., West Salem: Coulee Conference player of the year. … Helped the Panthers to their fifth straight conference championship with an 11-1 record. … Had season ended by eventual state qualifier Reedsburg in regional finals. … Led West Salem with 179 kills (3.6 per set) and had 34 service aces. … Also led Panthers with 178 digs (3.6 per set) and made only 16 errors on 256 service receptions.

ELLIE KLINE, L, sr., Holmen: WVCA All-State second team for Division 1. … MVC player of the year. … Helped the Vikings (29-3) win the MVC and become WIAA state qualifiers for the first time. … Registered 571 digs, averaging 6.5 per set. … Made just 17 errors on 391 serves and had 46 aces. … Made only 20 errors on 566 service receptions. … Tribune’s player of the year for the spring 2021 season.

LILY KRAHN, OH/DS, sr., Prairie du Chien: WVCA All-State second team for Division 2. … All-SWC first team. … Finished season with 532 kills and averaged 5.1 per set for the Blackhawks. … That average jumped to 5.7 during conference matches. … Had 377 digs (3.6 per set, 11.1 per match) and 42 aces. … Committed to play basketball for the University of Wisconsin.

MARA SCHMIDT, OH, sr., Holmen: WVCA All-State honorable mention for Division 1. … All-MVC second team. … Helped the Vikings (29-3) win the MVC and become WIAA state qualifiers for the first time. … Led a very balanced team with 270 kills (3.2 per set) and turned up her game in the sectional with a combined 41 in wins over Verona and Middleton. … Committed to play beach volleyball at Division I Southern Mississippi.

JACY WEISBROD, OH, sr., Aquinas: WVCA All-State honorable mention for Division 3. … All-MVC first team. … Helped Blugolds (29-6) advance to sectional finals and place second in the MVC. … Credited with 473 kills (4.9 per set) and a .359 hitting percentage. … Finished with 246 digs (2.6 per set) and was in on 26 blocks. … Committed to play basketball at Division I Northern Colorado.

