All-Tribune volleyball: The First Team

FIRST TEAM

SHEA BAHR, sr., L, sr., Aquinas: WVCA All-State honorable mention in Division 3. … All-MVC first team and defensive player of the year. … Reception percentage of 92.3% with just 52 errors on 624 receptions. … Led Aquinas with 435 digs (4.6 per set). … Had 891 digs the past two seasons. … Led Blugolds with 53 service aces and had 22 kills on 88 attempts. … All-Tribune second team as a junior.

JAYDA BERG, sr., OH, Westby: WVCA All-State honorable mention in Division 3. … Coulee Conference Player of the Year. … Finished with 335 kills (3.5 per set) for a team that won the Coulee, went 33-2 and advanced to a Division 3 sectional championship match. … Served 91% with 51 aces and added 63 total blocks. … All-Tribune second team as a junior …. Committed to play volleyball and softball at Division II Winona State.

KYLA CHRISTNOVICH, sr., OH, Holmen: All-MVC first team for a team that won the conference championship with an 11-1 record, went 26-5 overall and won a Division 1 regional title. … Led Vikings with 231 kills (2.6 per set). … Had a kill percentage of 46.9 and hitting percentage of .308. … Also had 53 total blocks with 36 solos. … Finished with 42 service aces and just 15 errors for a serve percentage of 95.8.

EMILY COLLINS, sr., MH, Westby: WVCA All-State honorable mention in Division 3. … Had 285 kills (2.9 per set) for a team that won the Coulee, went 33-2 overall and advanced to a Division 3 sectional final. … Also had 233 digs (2.4 per set) to go with 69 total blocks and 43 aces on 83-percent serving. … Made just 18 errors on 322 serve receives. … Had 20 kills as the Norsemen beat Aquinas 3-1 in a sectional semifinal.

MACY DONARSKI, sr., S, Aquinas: AVCA All-Region (one of 14 Wisconsin players selected). … WVCA All- State honorable mention in Division 3. … All-MVC first team. … Posted 867 assists (9.1 per set) for a 24-9 team that was MVC runner-up and a sectional semifinalist. … Had 231 digs (2.4 per set) to go with 52 aces, 20 blocks and a 91.3% serve percentage. … Had 2,308 career assists. … Three-time All-Tribune first-teamer. … Committed to play basketball at Division I Montana.

LOGAN KOEPKE, jr., OH, Caledonia: All-Three Rivers first team. … Finished season with 326 kills, 247 digs, 32 aces and 34 total blocks for the team that advanced to a Section 1AA championship match. … Has career totals of 651 kills, 609 digs and 75 aces. … Had 15 kills in the section title match against eventual state champion Cannon Falls. … All-Tribune second team as a junior.

LAUREN NOTH, sr., OH, Tomah: MVC Player of the Year. … Finished season with 429 kills (4.6 per set). … Ranked second among Timberwolves with 32 total blocks, 25 of them assists. … Added 269 digs (2.9 per set) … Had 1,085 kills and 724 digs during a four-year varsity career. … Also had 157 aces and 82 total blocks. … Career hitting percentage of .260. … All-Tribune honorable mention as a junior.