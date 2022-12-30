All-Tribune volleyball: Westby's Jayda Berg is Tribune's player of the year

Westby High School senior Jayda Berg knew the 2022 volleyball season was one that could be special.

Berg and a core group of seniors had played together for years and were coming off a second-place finish in the Coulee Conference.

But how good could they be? Good enough to make just about every accomplishment a significant one.

The Norsemen won a conference championship for the first time since tying West Salem for the title in 2013 and won their first outright title in in 27 years.

Westby won its first regional title this century and found a way to beat postseason nemesis Aquinas to play in a sectional championship match, which it lost to eventual state runner-up St. Croix Falls.

It wasn’t the desired finish, but the experience is one those involved will always remember.

“Winning conference was just crazy, and we were so happy with that,” Berg said. “It was a real motivator for the postseason.

“Winning the regional also felt amazing, and (those accomplishments) make me proud to be part of our school.”

The Norsemen couldn’t do that with one standout player alone, but Berg did stand out among her peers, and that’s why she’s been selected as the Tribune’s volleyball player of the year.

Aquinas senior Macy Donarski was also considered for the award after helping the Blugolds win 24 matches and advance to the sectional semifinal against the Norsemen.

Berg has committed to playing volleyball and softball at NCAA Division II Winona State University, so that has kept a busy schedule very busy in the winter months.

The 6-foot-2 outside hitter is trying to find time for those sports and basketball. The Norsemen won eight of their first nine games with Berg averaging 11.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.

“It’s hard,” she said. “I play club volleyball for Elevate, and that consumes my Sundays, Wednesdays and Saturdays, and I have basketball five days a week.

“I also lift in the morning before school. For softball, any little chance I find, I try to pitch. I haven’t done a lot of that this winter, but I want to do more when January hits.”

Berg’s dominance at the net in volleyball was undeniable.

She finished her senior season with 335 kills (3.5 per set) as a power option for a very balanced Westby side of the court. She also had 63 total blocks and served at 91%.

Berg was also allowed to flourish because of the balance provided on her side of the net. Opponents had to prepare for Berg but couldn’t focus too heavily on her due to the presence of Emily Collins, Bethany Roethel and others.

“We had good players all the way around,” Berg said. “I knew we could set to someone else, and they could terminate the ball, too, so it wasn’t just me.”

But Berg also knew when to take over and give her team timely kills.

She thought an early-season sweep at West Salem really propelled the Norsemen to the kind of season they enjoyed.

“When we swept West Salem in West Salem, it was like, ‘Wow, we just did that?’” Berg said. “I think was a real turning point, and I was really happy with our team at that point.”

Berg will next try to adjust her preparation to competing as a college athlete. The most important aspect of that transition, she said, will come in the weight room.

“My strength and conditioning is something I’m working on and have to get better at,” said Berg, who turned down a Division I volleyball offer when Winona State offered her the option to do both. “I want to get stronger, faster, jump higher.

“Those are my goals.”