Both Deke Stanek and Shay Mahoney knew that something special could happen as the coaches prepared their wrestling teams for the 2022-23 season.

Not many programs in the sport can anticipate that.

Numbers can be a struggle in wrestling, and having top talent at each weight class even tougher. Coaches have no control over the physical sizes of the kids that combine for a lineup of 14 weight classes.

Aquinas and Caledonia/Houston had realistic goals of winning team state championships over the winter. While it didn’t quite work out for either, Stanek was proud to watch his Blugolds enjoy one of their best seasons ever, and Mahoney excited to take his Warriors to a championship dual.

The dominance displayed by both teams all season resulted in their coaches sharing the honor of being named the Tribune’s coach of the year.

Mahoney’s team was one victory short of winning an MSHSL Class A title, and Stanek’s beat every every local team it faced — including Caledonia/Houston in a thriller — during seasons on which they hope to build.

“The biggest thing is how far we’ve come as a program over the last five years,” Stanek said of the Blugolds. “We’ve really taken some big strides, and seeing some of the things we wanted come to fruition.

“We knew we had a good team, and we knew were capable of special things, so we made a schedule to test them, and I think they answered the bell.”

Aquinas won the MVC — it snapped Holmen’s 38-match conference win streak — and split two duals with WIAA Division 2 state runner-up Prairie du Chien. It prevailed via tiebreaker against G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro and nipped Caledonia/Houston 37-35 before a packed crowd at Caledonia.

The Blugolds won a Division 3 regional championship before running into a tough Iowa-Grant/Highland team that handed them a 38-34 loss in one semifinal of a brutal sectional in Cashton.

Caledonia/Houston didn’t just make it through a tough section meet of its own, it won state quarterfinal and semifinal duals to qualify for a shot at the championship against Jackson County Central, which prevailed for its seventh title and second in a row.

“It was just a great group of kids who were all about the team from the very beginning,” Mahoney said. “You think about the high level of wrestlers we had on our team, and no one talked about individual awards or what they were going to do as an individual right to the end.

“That’s what stands out the most to me.”

The Warriors had nine qualifiers for the individual state tournament and three of them — highlighted by Tucker Ginther’s championship at 145 pounds — came home with medals.

The Blugolds had eight individual state qualifiers and won seven medals. Aquinas had five finalists, and both Tate Flege (152) and David Malin (170) won championships.

Both coaches like where their programs are headed, and that can be difficult to do at small schools. Both also have the added obstacle of competing for athletes with good basketball programs competing in the same buildings.

“The good thing is we have coaches that encourage three-sport athletes,” Mahoney said. “We have a lot of three-sport athletes at our school.”

Aquinas can say the same.

Both school also benefit from — and help — very successful football programs on campus with many of the same faces.

But Mahoney and Stanek are making sure their teams are keeping up with any kind of success around them. Doing that also challenges them to be on top of their game for the kids looking for that success.

“When you get better, there are expectations that come along with it,” Stanek said. “I never talk about winning and losing with our boys. I don’t use that to measure success.

“Our success is being the best versions of ourselves we can be when we step on the mat individually and as a team. It’s all about how we can keep getting better.”