All-Tribune wrestling: Holmen's Jason Lulloff is coach of the year

It took some time for Holmen High School wrestling coach Jason Lulloff to figure out the potential of his team this season.

He knew it would be good, and he wanted the Vikings to keep their annual goal of qualifying for the WIAA Division 1 team state tournament.

But Lulloff didn’t set his practice schedule with the idea of sitting in a chair at the side of a mat at the University of Wisconsin Field House on the final night of the season.

“I structured practices a little differently because I was a little short-handed on coaches and to try something new,” said Lulloff, who focused his early practices on working with girls and junior varsity competitors on the team. “It was working great, but there came a day when I called the coaches together to say we were done with it.

“That’s when I saw the bigger picture that we were going to have some changes to our varsity lineup and that we needed to put as many resources as we could into these 14 or 18 guys because if we do it right, we can be in the state finals.”

And in a season that promised an uphill climb just to qualify for a sixth consecutive, the Vikings made good on their coach’s vision and not only got to the Field House but to the championship dual for the second time.

That helped cement Lulloff’s status as the Tribune’s coach of the year. Aquinas’ Deke Stanek and Prairie du Chien’s Mike Rogge were also considered, but Lulloff’s Vikings beat both of their teams in dual meets.

Holmen dropped a 35-24 decision to Kaukauna that night, but the performance completed a very impressive 19-6 season for a team that was challenged from the day it began. The Vikings opened with a five-dual Saturday that included a matchup with Division 2 powerhouse — and eventual state runner-up — Luxemburg-Casco before closing against the Galloping Ghosts, who won their second straight title.

In between, Holmen won another MVC championship, beat Prairie du Chien 56-15 and Aquinas 41-28 in dual meets and found a way past Wisconsin Rapids — the favorite for many — in a regional.

Holmen, which hasn’t lost a dual meet to an MVC opponent since Jan. 15, 2015, also had seven individual state qualifiers and four medalists.

Feeding the pipeline that made Holmen a state power under Lulloff, has been taken care of by a program he has made sure is in good hands from the ground up. It starts with a top-flight group of assistants led by Jared Bagniewski and continues down the line.

“We have two middle school coaches (Steve Eggerichs and Pete Barsness) who used to be (high school) head coaches, and our youth coaches are former All-Americans from UW-La Crosse,” said Lulloff, whose 12 seasons have produced a 59-3 conference dual record. “We have a really solid structure and support system, if you will.

“If you look at the best programs in the state that are consistently winning year after year, and a system like that from the top down for it to be a longevity thing.”

Lulloff has established the longevity and the UW-La Crosse All-American said there is still plenty of motivation to extend it. For all of the state appearances, the Vikings have yet to end their trip to the Field House with a victory.

“I’m really happy about the year,” Lulloff said. “I’m disappointed in not winning. I think you know I’m a a competitor. I take my season as serious for my own goals just like the kids do theirs.

“I really want to win a state title. ... I appreciate that we are getting closer, but I have one goal for our school first, and that’s to win a state title. Then there’s another goal to win a bunch of them in a row.”

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

