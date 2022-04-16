All-Tribune wrestling: Jake Fitzpatrick selected as wrestler of the year

As Aquinas High School sophomore Jake Fitzpatrick embarked on his sophomore season, there was one weekend that was ultimately going to determine how successful he’d deem it.

That, of course, was the final weekend of February at the Kohl Center in Madison.

Everything Fitzpatrick had done in the offseason and was going to do starting with the first Aquinas practice in the middle of November was to become a WIAA Division 3 state champion.

“We knew as a staff, and he knew that he could have a special season,” Aquinas coach Deke Stanek.

That was reinforced with pins in his first six matches and a 15-5 major decision over Chatfield’s Javier Berg just before Christmas. Berg went on to win 30 matches and qualify for the 106-pound bracket of Minnesota’s Class A state tournament, and he was just the first high-profile victim of Fitzpatrick’s path to ticking off nearly everything he could on his list of goals.

Another technical fall over Berg a week later at the La Crosse Center cemented Fitzpatrick’s confidence.

“Once I go to Bi-State, I knew I could (win a state championship),” said Fitzpatrick, whose 106-pound title was the highlight of the Blugolds’ six-medal performance at the individual state tournament. “When I beat Javier Berg 21-6 there, that sparked in me that I’m the aggressor and that I could beat anyone.”

There was just one obstacle that Fitzpatrick couldn’t clear during a 44-1 season, and his reaction to that outcome may have played a big role in the title he eventually won. Fitzpatrick’s performance has made him the Tribune’s wrestler of the year despite some very stiff competition.

Fitzpatrick was one of four local state champs and was selected over Prairie du Chien’s Rhett Koenig, De Soto’s Aiden Brosinski and Westby’s Dylan Nottestad. Those four wrestlers combined to win 195 matches and lose just five.

The motivation for Fitzpatrick to make sure he stood at the top of the medal stand on the last night of the season was given a jolt when he lost a 4-1 decision to Brandon Morvari of Simley (Minn.) during the semifinal round of the Cheesehead Invitational the first week of January in Kaukauna, Wis.

Morvari, who won Minnesota’s Class AA state title at 113 and finished the season among the top 20 in national rankings released by FloWrestling, took Fitzpatrick down twice and made those points hod up for the victory.

“Honestly, the match I lost was probably the match I was looking forward to the most,” Fitzpatrick said. “It was the most competitive match I wrestled this year, it was definitely the best kid I wrestled this year, and it tested me.

“He was quite a bit bigger than me, very long. I couldn’t get in on my shots. He was also really good on his feet.”

More important was the way Fitzpatrick responded to the defeat. He rebounded with a 10-4 consolation decision over Hartland Arrowhead’s Collin McDowell — he eventually placed third in the Division 1 106-pound state bracket — and a 6-0 third-place win over Hudson’s Liam Neitzel — he finished fourth in Division 1.

“He handled it the way we preach,” Stanek said of Fitzgerald, who also beat Neitzel 13-9 at Bi-State. “You win with humility and lose with grace. He shook hands, walked off the mat and was disappointed for 15 minutes.

“He wasn’t a guy I had to get redirected or refocused. He knew (the semifinal) was a big match, but he knew he still had big goals, and he learned from that and moved forward.”

Fitzpatrick will continue to move forward this spring and summer in the attempt to build his name nationally.

Wrestling at 106, he placed third at the National High School Recruiting Showcase in Cedar Falls, Iowa, last weekend. He also avenged his only loss of the tournament in a consolation semifinal.

Coming up are World Team Trials in Las Vegas, Northern Plains in Wisconsin Dells and Fargo Junior Nationals in Fargo, N.D.

That and plenty of offseason work at the La Crosse Area Wrestlers building will set him of what he expects to be a jump to 113 pounds as a junior.

“I kind of sprouted up after state and got up to 120,” Fitzpatrick said. “We have a really good 106 coming in (Roger Flege). I think jumping one weight class is good. I’ll be comfortable there.”

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.