The necessary adjustments that need to be made when transitioning from high school wrestling to college wrestling can be difficult.

There is certainly a physical aspect, but a bigger one might be on the mental side even after dominating as much as one can on the high school level.

Prairie du Chien High School senior Rhett Koenig is already getting a jump on that with periodic trips to Minneapolis and his future home at the University of Minnesota.

Koenig spends a few days at a time training in the Twin Cities this spring and will do the same when the summer months arrive as he balances that against his final opportunities at national club competitions in Las Vegas, Fargo, N.D., and Colorado Springs.

“It’s really fun, but it’s a whole other level,” Koenig said of working out with future teammates. “There are practices or drills where I don’t get a takedown the entire time, but it’s more about developing and working through some things.

“Some people walk into the (college) room and expect to be an all-star, but that’s not me. My mental game will allow me to learn and get better.”

He couldn’t have been much better as a competitor for the Blackhawks, and his fourth WIAA state championship at the Kohl Center this season made Koenig the Tribune’s wrestler of the year.

Koenig, who went 54-3 and won the Division 2 championship at 138 pounds in a match that created a lasting memory for anyone who watched, was selected over other quality wrestlers and state champions like Aquinas junior David Malin, Caledonia/Houston senior Tucker Ginther, Aquinas senior Tate Flege and Blair-Taylor junior Jackson Shramek — all of whom won their first state titles this season.

A dominant competitor from the time he joined the Prairie du Chien varsity as a freshman, Koenig carved out a career that included a 178-12 record and championships at 106, 113, 132 and 138 pounds.

He was pinned just three times and majored once in becoming one of 26 wrestlers in Wisconsin history to win four titles. Koenig also helped the Blackhawks qualify for four team state tournaments and two runner-up finishes.

That run set Koenig up with plenty of memories, and he has already spent some time reflecting on them. He knows they will become cherished even more as he ages.

“I don’t know if I can put into words how hard it is,” Koenig said of winning four titles. “There are so many setbacks that you have to rebound from, learn from, gain confidence from, and that all leads to championship night, and you do that four years straight.

“It’s such a long process. It truly takes your best mental game, physical game, everything. You have to put it all together for four unreal state runs.”

He saved his best for last while avenging a sectional loss to Winneconne’s Brody Hart in this year’s final. Koenig, showing the utmost of confidence, gave Hart the go-ahead point with 26 remaining before taking him down with 10 seconds left for a 7-6 victory.

The roar from the crowd was soaked in as Koenig celebrated, and that continued as it acknowledged his fourth championship while standing on top of a podium in the Kohl Center for a third — he won at Adams-Friendship as a sophomore when each division had its own site due to COVID-19 — and final time.

“It was surreal,” Koenig said. “Last time there and finishing a goal that I had since my freshman year. I just replayed everything in my mind.”

Koenig, however, is also excited to turn the page and start a new experience with the Gophers. He said he would continue to build for that opportunity by wrestling at 138 pounds for Greco-Roman and freestyle national tournaments in Fargo, N.D., and he heads to Las Vegas for the U.S. Open Greco championships later this month.

Koenig, the Tribune’s second wrestler of the year from Prairie du Chien and first since Mike Lenzendorf in 2005, said he also plans on competing in the Senior World Team Trials next month.

He plans to redshirt with Minnesota with entry into some open meets next season and focus on the necessary adjustments to succeed on that level.

“I just want to keep developing and be ready,” said Koenig, who isn’t yet sure what weight class will suit him best after training with collegiate strength coaches. “During the summer, I’ll head to Minnesota a couple of times for a full week.

“I don’t get to do one-on-ones, but I do get to work with guys who know a lot more than me, so I get a lot of help from that.”