FIRST TEAM

106

Roger Flege, fr., Aquinas (37-9)

WIAA Division 3 fourth-place finisher. … Regional champion and third-place sectional finisher. … Fifth place at Bi-State Classic. … Split two 3-1 matches with Westby’s Jayden Geier (winning state matchup), pinned West Salem/Bangor’s Teghan Moore twice, majored Caledonia/Houston’s Aiden Burns and decisioned G-E-T/Mel.-Min’s Colton Koss.

SECOND TEAM: Colton Koss, fr., G-E-T/Mel.-Min. (40-14) was a Division 2 state qualifier and beat West Salem/Bangor’s Moore and Caledonia/Houston’s Burns.

113

Jake Fitzpatrick, jr., Aquinas (41-3)

WIAA Division 3 third-place finisher. … Regional champion and sectional runner-up. … Bi-State Classic runner-up. … Two losses to state champions and one to a state runner-up. … Won decision over Prairie du Chien’s Mason Hird and pinned all seven local opponents he faced. … Division 3 state champ at 106 as a sophomore and three-time state medalist.

SECOND TEAM: Jayden Geier, so., Westby (43-15) was a Division 3 state qualifier who split with Flege and beat Central/Logan’s Donovan Yang and G-E-T/Mel.-Min’s Koda Purney.

120

Turner Campbell, so., Holmen (42-7)

WIAA Division 1 third-place finisher. … Regional and sectional champion. … Bi-State Classic fifth-place finisher. … No losses to local wrestlers. … Beat Sparta’s Devon Lietzau three times, PdC’s Drake Ingham once and pinned West Salem/Bangor’s Bradyn Glasspoole. … Had four pins, two majors and one tech fall in postseason matches.

SECOND TEAM: Bradyn Glasspoole, sr., West Salem/Bangor (47-7) only lost locally to Campbell, was Coulee champion and finished third in his Division 1 sectional.

126

Drake Ingham, jr., Prairie du Chien (37-13)

WIAA Division 2 state qualifier. … Regional champion and sectional runner-up. … All-SWC first team. … Only local loss came to Turner Campbell, and that was a 5-4 match. … Beat G-E-T/Mel.-Min’s Layne Fry twice. … Beat two Minnesota state qualifiers. … Individual state loss came to eventual fourth-place finisher. … Split two team state matches.

SECOND TEAM: Devon Lietzau, so., Sparta (34-8) was a third-place sectional finisher in Division 1.

132

Owen Denstad, jr., Caledonia/Houston (50-6)

MSHSL Class A third-place finisher. … Won 32 of his final 34 matches. … Finished third in the 138-pound bracket at the Bi-State Classic. … Split two one-point matches against Holmen’s Preston Kratochvill. … Decisioned eventual Division 2 state runner-up Easton Worachek of Luxemburg-Casco. … Majored Aquinas’ Trevor Paulson.

SECOND TEAM: Preston Kratochvill, jr., Holmen (32-7) beat Denstad once, was All-MVC first team and had a sixth-place Division 1 state finish.

138

Rhett Koenig, sr., Prairie du Chien (50-3)

WIAA Division 2 state champion. … Won four state championships for Blackhawks. … Four-time All-Tribune first-teamer. … Regional champion and sectional runner-up. … Bi-State Classic runner-up. … Avenged sectional loss with 7-6 win over Winneconne’s Brody Hart in state final. … Division I University of Minnesota commit.

SECOND TEAM: Cole Fitzpatrick, sr., Logan/Central (21-1) was injured at Bi-State but beat G-E-T/Mel.-Min.’s Jackson Blaken and only lost to a state semifinalist.

145

Tucker Ginther, sr., Caledonia/Houston (39-3)

MSHSL Class A state champion. … 1A sectional champion. … Bi-State Classic runner-up. … Outscored four individual state opponents 22-6. … Won two of three team state bouts. … Pinned Aquinas’ Jesse Penchi. … Majored Holmen’s Andrew Weiss. … Decisioned eventual Division 3 state champ Tarrin Riley of Mineral Point at Bi-State.

SECOND TEAM: Gavin Finch, sr., Tomah (44-7) was a Division 1 state qualifier with wins over Westby’s Garrett Vatland and PdC’s Drew Hird.

152

Tate Flege, sr., Aquinas (40-4)

WIAA Division 3 state champion. … Regional and sectional champion. … Bi-State runner-up in 160 bracket. … Pinned PdC’s Jeremiah Avery twice. … Majored West Salem/Bangor’s Trevor Arentz. … Beat eventual state runner-up Ashton Miess of Riverdale twice. … Two losses to state champions and two losses to second-place finishers.

SECOND TEAM: Luke Kramer, sr., Prairie du Chien (50-11) took four losses to a Division 3 state champ, three more to runners-up and finished fourth in Division 2.

160

Calvin Hargrove, sr., Aquinas (38-8)

WIAA Division 3 state runner-up. … Regional and sectional runner-up. … Bi-State Classic champion at 170 pounds. … Decisioned West Salem/Bangor’s Cody Petersen. … Won by technical fall over Holmen’s Benson Swatek and major decision over PdC’s Jeremiah Avery. … Was 10-2 in postseason with both losses to state champion Tristan Steldt of Fennimore.

SECOND TEAM: Jeremiah Avery, jr., Prairie du Chien (52-11) was a fifth-place state finisher in Division 2 with six losses to state champs and runners-up.

170

David Malin, jr., Aquinas (42-3)

WIAA Division 3 state champion. … Regional and sectional champion. … Placed fourth at 182 and lost two of his three matches of the season at the Bi-State Classic. … Won by decision twice and pin once during three state matches. … Shut out Division 2 fourth-place Mason Lane of Lodi and pinned Division 1 fifth-place Ethan Winkelman of Hudson.

SECOND TEAM: Ben Peterson, sr., G-E-T/Mel.-Min. (48-6) qualified for Division 2 state and beat Calvin Hargrove, West Salem/Bangor’s Cody Petersen and PdC’s Brogan Brewer.

182

Jackson Shramek, jr., Blair-Taylor (49-4)

WIAA Division 3 state champion. … Regional and third-place sectional finisher. … Finished off his first state championship with pins in the semifinal and title bouts. … Placed third at Northern Badger Invitational. … Won 25 matches by pin. … Beat two state medalists during Northern Badger. … Blair-Taylor’s second state champion.

SECOND TEAM: Eric Mauss, sr., Caledonia/Houston (33-8) was a Class A state qualifier and had 25-3 run after Bi-State with losses to one state champ and two runners-up.

195

Tyson Martin, fr., Aquinas (40-5)

WIAA Division 3 state runner-up. … Two losses came to state champions. … Split two matches with Caledonia/Houston’s Ayden Goetzinger. … Placed 10th at Bi-State Classic and followed that up with 26 wins in his final 28 bouts. … Pinned G-E-T/Mel.-Min.’s Alex Wieczorek and beat PdC’s Brogan Brewer by technical fall.

SECOND TEAM: Ayden Goetzinger, sr., Caledonia/Houston (41-8) was a Class A state quarterfinalist with close losses to Martin and PdC’s Blake Thiry.

220

Blake Thiry, so., Prairie du Chien (53-4)

WIAA Division 2 fourth-place finisher at 195. … Regional and sectional champion. … Third-place finisher in 195 bracket at Bi-State Classic. … Beat Caledonia/Houston’s Ayden Goetzinger twice and majored Aquinas’ Brady Lehnherr, a Division 3 state runner-up. … Two losses to state champs, one to a runner-up, one to a third-place finisher.

SECOND TEAM: Brady Lehnherr, jr., Aquinas (18-5) was the Division 3 state runner-up and pinned Holmen’s Ron White for his biggest local win in an abbreviated season.

285

Austin Culpitt, sr., Cashton (40-13)

WIAA Division 3 state qualifier. … Regional runner-up and sectional runner-up. … Avenged early-season loss to Sparta’s Cadence Zwiefel with a pin and did the same with New Lisbon’s Keenan Josett. … Owns wins over G-E-T/Mel.-Min.’s Cisco Jimenez and Holmen’s Tristen Brennan.

SECOND TEAM: Cadence Zwiefel, so., Sparta (33-9) was a Division 1 sectional qualifier and got the win over Culpitt among several over Brennan.