All-Tribune wrestling: The First Team

106 Jake Fitzpatrick,

so., Aquinas (44-1) WIAA Division 3 state champion. … Regional and sectional champion. … Bi-State Classic champion. … Thirty-one of 44 victories gave the Blugolds bonus points. … Only loss was 4-1 to Simley’s Brandon Morvari (the MSHSL Class AA state champ) in Cheesehead semifinals, but went on to place third. … Takes a 50-5 career record into junior season.

113Turner Campbell,

fr., Holmen, (36-7)WIAA Division 1 state qualifier. … Regional and sectional runner-up. … Lost to no local opponents, beat Tomah’s Cameron Finch 11-0 and pinned PdC’s Mason Baumgartner. … Started season 12-1 with wins in first two Bi-State matches. … Was 3-0 at team state with two pins and a technical fall.

120Cole Fitzpatrick,

jr., Logan/Central (36-10)WIAA Division 1 state qualifier and quarterfinalist before placing sixth. … Regional and sectional runner-up. … Sixth-place finisher at B-State Classic. … Lost to no local opponents, beat Sparta’s Devon Lietzau twice, Holmen’s Dom Ammerman and Tomah’s Landen Bloom convincingly. … Takes 64-20 career record to senior season.

126Gavin Finch,

jr., Tomah (38-8)WIAA Division 1 state qualifier. … Regional and sectional champion. … Bi-State quarterfinalist before finishing 11th. … Only local loss was to PdC state champ Rhett Koenig and beat Holmen’s Andrew Weiss three times and Caledonia’s Owen Denstad Caledonia’s Owen Denstad, Holmen’s Andrew Weiss three times. … Has 88-19 career record.

132Rhett Koenig,

jr., Prairie du Chien (51-2)WIAA Division 2 state champion. … Three-time state champion. … Regional and sectional champion. … Bi-State champion. … Only losses to three-time state champs Braydon Sonnentag of Cadott and Shane Corrigan of De Pere. … Beat Holmen’s Andrew Weiss twice and Tomah’s Gavin Finch. … Takes 123-9 career record to senior season.

138Evan Wolfe,

sr., West Salem/

Bangor (44-7)WIAA Division 2 state qualifier and eventual runner-up. … Regional champion and third-place sectional finisher. … Coulee Conference champion. … Seventh at Bi-State Classic. … Beat Black River Falls’ Jackson McCormick three times and PdC state qualifier Drew Hird. … Won 17 of final 19 matches. … Career record of 139-27.

145Parker Kratochvill,

sr., Holmen (42-10)WIAA Division 1 state qualifier and fourth-place finisher. … Regional and sectional runner-up. … Bi-State Classic runner-up. … Beat Logan/Central’s Dylan Ellefson and was the only wrestler to beat De Soto D3 state champ Aiden Brosinski. … Was 3-0 at team state matches. … Posted career record of 142-30

152Aiden Brosinski,

sr., De Soto (50-1)WIAA Division 3 state champion. … Regional and sectional champion. … Scenic/Ridge/Rivers champion. … Third place at Bi-State Classic. … Only loss came to Holmen’s Parker Kratochvill at Bi-State. … Beat Aquinas’ Joe Penchi (a Division 3 runner-up) three times, Cashton’s Colin O’Neill twice and Logan/Central’s Dylan Ellefson. … Career record of 141-14.

160Calvin Hargrove,

jr., Aquinas (42-4)WIAA Division 3 state qualifier and fifth-place finisher. … Regional and sectional champion. … Third place at the B-State Classic. … Runner-up at the Cheesehead Invitational. … Beat Holmen’s Division 1 state qualifier Branson Beers and C-FC Division 3 state qualifier Sam Schutz by pin. … Takes 66-16 career record to senior season.

170David Malin,

so., Aquinas (39-6)WIAA Division 3 state qualifier and third-place finisher. … Regional and sectional champion. … Runner-up at Bi-State Classic. … Seventh place at the Cheesehead Invitational. … No losses to local opponents. … Beat PdC’s Brogan Brewer. … Won both matches at team sectional. … Takes 56-9 career record into junior season

182Riley Klar,

sr., Aquinas (38-9)WIAA Division 3 state qualifier and third-place finisher. … Regional and sectional champion. … Eighth-place finisher at Bi-State Classic. … Won four of seven matches and placed seventh at the Cheesehead Invitational. … Won 21 matches by pin and finished with two decisions for third place in Madison. … Career record of 90-37.

195Blake Thiry,

fr., Prairie du Chien (39-11)WIAA Division 2 state qualifier and sixth-place finisher. … Regional and sectional champion. … Placed 10th at the Bi-State Classic at 182 after winning his first three matches. … Pinned 20 opponents. … Lost only to state qualifiers, 10 of which placed fifth or better — one champ, two runner-ups — in their respective tournaments.

220Carson Westcott,

sr., Holmen (42-9)WIAA Division 1 state qualifier and sixth-place finisher. … Regional and sectional champion. … Fifth-place finisher at Bi-State Classic. … Two local losses to Sparta’s Hayden Brueggeman, but won final faceoff by 7-1 decision. … Was 2-1 at team state duals and finished with 20 pins. … Career record of 68-27.

285Dylan Nottestad,

sr., Westby (50-1)WIAA Division 3 state champion. … Regional and sectional champion. … Bi-State Classic runner-up. … Coulee Conference champion. … Only loss came to Division 1 state runner-up. … Pinned 24 opponents. … Had 57 takedowns and was taken down 4 times. … Pinned Aquinas state qualifier Preston Horihan. … Career record of 137-30.

