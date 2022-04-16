 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
ALL-TRIBUNE WRESTLING: SECOND TEAM

All-Tribune wrestling: The Second Team

106: Braxton Lange, fr., Caledonia/Houston (33-17) was an MSHSL Class A state qualifier and fourth place finisher

113: Brett Plomedahl, so., West Salem/Bangor (34-7) was a Division 2 sectional qualifier with his only loss coming to first-team 120-pounder Cole Fitzpatrick

120: Devon Lietzau, so., Sparta (25-8) pushed Cole Fitzpatrick on a 6-4 loss and pinned West Salem/Bangor’s Bradyn Glasspoole

126: Brandon Ross, sr., Caledonia/Houston (19-4) came back from a knee injury at Bi-State to place sixth at MSHSL Class A state meet after an injury in semifinals

132: Tanner Andersen, sr., G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro (47-2) was a Division 2 third-place finisher and Bi-State Classic runner-up

138: Tyler Jahn, sr., Holmen (36-15) was a Division 1 fourth-place finisher who beat Caledonia’s Tucker Ginther and Tomah’s Logan Boulton

145: Tate Flege, jr., Aquinas (40-7) was a Division 3 state qualifier and third-place finisher with wins over Holmen’s Tyler Jahn and Tomah’s Logan Boulton

152: Dylan Ellefson, sr., Logan/Central (42-6) was a Division 1 fifth-place state finisher who beat Aquinas’ Tate Flege, and Joe Penchi, sr., Aquinas (30-5) was a Division 3 runner-up who beat Holmen’s Branson Beers

160: Maddox Cejka, jr., Prairie du Chien (38-12) was a Division 2 state qualifier and sixth-place finisher at 152 who also competed at 160

170: Brogan Brewer, jr., Prairie dui Chien (35-15) was a Division 2 state qualifier and eighth-place finisher at Bi-State

182: Brady Lehnherr, so, Tomah (21-9) had a big sudden victory over Aquinas’ Riley Klar, this weight’s first-teamer

195: Ayden Goetzinger, jr., Caledonia/Houston (32-9) was an MSHSL Class A state qualifier and quarterfinalist

220: Braydon Lockington, so., G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro (39-10) was a Division 2 state qualifier who pinned Sparta’s Hayden Brueggeman

285: Preston Horihan, sr., Aquinas (25-14) was a Division 3 state qualifier who beat Cashton’s Austin Culpitt for a regional title

— Todd Sommerfeldt

