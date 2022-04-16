All-Tribune wrestling: Wrestler of the year a tough choice

They are as different as they are comparable for their successes.

They have no common opponents, and they all enjoyed seasons that any high school wrestler would cherish forever.

They combined to win 195 matches and lose five during the 2021-2022 season.

Aquinas High School’s Jake Fitzpatrick, Prairie du Chien’s Rhett Koenig, De Soto’s Aiden Brosinski and Westby’s Dylan Nottestad formed their own tier of achievement by becoming WIAA champions, and that wasn’t an easy thing thing to do in the Coulee Region.

The choice ended up being Fitzpatrick, but it took a lot of time, a lot of research and, let’s be honest, a hard deadline that was the only way to force a decision.

There isn’t a negative aspect to any of them — all very good kids who are exceptional at this sport they’ve chosen to dedicate their time.

Two of them — Brosinski and Nottestad — got to stand in the middle of a mat at the Kohl Center and have their arms raised in victory after the final matches of their careers. Two more — Fitzpatrick and Koenig — get to pursue more gold next season. Heck, Koenig gets to try and become a four-time champion.

Let’s take a look at what made them all special and how dominant they really were during the winter months.

Brosinski (50-1), who announced this week that he’ll wrestle at UW-Platteville, really put together a dream season at 152 pounds and capped a dream career with the Pirates. He was even wrestling well in the only match he lost, but a mistake put him in trouble and got him pinned by Holmen’s Parker Kratochvill at the Bi-State Classic.

Brosinski’s impact at De Soto has gone far beyond the wins and losses he has put together during a 141-14 wrestling career. He is the classic three-sport star that smaller schools need, and he has played a key role in coach Chad Johnson’s plan to rebuild a program that was struggling when Brosinski joined it.

Thirty-nine of his 46 wrestled matches resulted in bonus points, and he finished off 37 opponents by pin. He opened the season with two big wins over state qualifiers from Iowa and dominated locally by beating Aquinas senior Joe Penchi three times, Cashton’s Colin O’Neil twice and Logan/Central’s Dylan Ellefson once.

Nottestad (50-1) also didn’t find himself in very many close matches throughout his final season. Taking out byes and forfeit victories, he wrestled 37 times and recorded 24 pins.

He wrestled 17 matches against state qualifiers, and the only one who beat him was Waunakee’s Griffin Empey, the eventual Division 1 state runner-up who decisioned Nottestad 11-7 in the Bi-State Classic’s 285-pound final.

Nottestad’s 137-30 career — including a 71-3 run through his final two seasons — is especially impressive considering he broke into Westby’s lineup as a 220-pound freshman. He took 27 loss his first two seasons, but he learned from them and became nearly impossible to beat.

Koenig (51-2) is the only one in the group with two losses, but he secured himself the chance next season to join an elite group of four-time WIAA champions.

Koenig’s 132-pound season was simply what’s become expected of him after the impression he made on the state as a freshman and sophomore. He has also been a leader in the Blackhawks’ team efforts that have resulted in three straight Division 2 team state berths.

For the record, Koenig is 4-0 in Prairie du Chien’s team state duals.

His losses came in a 6-1 decision to three-time state champion Braydon Sonnentag of Cadott and 5-3 to two-time state runner-up and one-time champion Shane Corrigan of De Pere.

Twenty-three of his matches ended via pin, and state runner-up Owen Seffrood of Darlington/Black Hawk got four shots to beat him, and Koenig held him off every time.

Fitzpatrick (50-1), who won the Division 3 106-pound championship, lost only to an opponent who is ranked nationally by FloWrestling. Like those listed above, he finished matches early regularly and was rarely challenged.

You can read more about him in the story that accompanies this package, but a Bi-State Classic championship served to be the springboard he needed to realize his goal of winning a state title as a sophomore.

There have been years when selecting a wrestler of the year has been easy. Undefeated state champions are hard to deny, and most of the time, someone separates himself from the crowd in one aspect or another.

Wrestling can be argued as the most demanding of sports. The physical and mental tolls it can take on a daily basis will stop some in their tracks.

The work is difficult and demanding for everyone who competes.

These four made everything seem easy, which isn’t easy to do.

