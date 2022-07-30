American Legion baseball: Holmen beaten in second round of Class AA state tournament

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. -- The Holmen American Legion baseball team will have to fight its way out of the consolation bracket of the Class AA state tournament after a 10-8 second-round loss to River Falls on Saturday.

Holmen advanced to the second round with a 13-5 win over Fort Atkinson on Friday, but River Falls scored the final five runs to knock off the state's top-ranked team. Hayden Goodell drove in three runs for Holmen.

Holmen plays Ashwaubenon in a 2:30 p.m. game Sunday. A win in that game matches Holmen up with either Beloit at 3:30 p.m. of River Falls at 6:30 p.m. Monday. Beloit and River Falls play each other at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, and the outcome of that game determines the next pairing.

Holmen took an 8-5 lead on River Falls with a three-run fifth inning, but River Falls came back with four runs in the sixth to take the lead for good and win its second game in as many days.