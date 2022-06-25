American Legion baseball: Post 52 eyes big summer

If Friday’s 10-0 win over Stillwater (Minn.) Post 48 is any indication, the La Crosse Post 52 American Legion baseball team is destined for another deep playoff run this summer.

An offensive onslaught paired with a two-hit gem from starting pitcher Nolan Hargrove resulted in a run-rule victory for Post 52 on the second day of the Boober Parizek Classic, a five-team round-robin tournament played at Copeland Park.

Post 52 coach Peter Rossman said after the game that his team can reach its full potential when the offense and pitching are synced as they were on Friday.

“We started off a little slow with the offense and had some pitching woes, but we’ve really started to turn it around. The hitting has been coming along nicely,” Rossman said.

Second baseman Kole Keppel, a rising junior at Aquinas High School, blasted a solo home run in the fourth inning and hit an RBI double in the fifth, reaching base in all three of his plate appearances.

“I think our offense has been coming around a lot better, and we’re just getting back into playing with each other,” Keppel said. “Coming from two different teams and being taught different things, just coming together and being on the same page with everybody, I think we’re finally there now.”

Post 52 combines players from both Aquinas and Central High School who play for their respective schools in the spring and join together for Legion ball in the summer. Even though most of the roster has played with each other before, Rossman said that the team took some time to gel.

“You could see it in the beginning of the year when they were struggling a little bit. Having kids from two teams, it’s hard to get people where they should be playing all the time,” Rossman said. “There’s good kids from both teams at the same positions so it’s hard to make those decisions on who should be playing. Right now, we’re starting to figure it out and it’s all coming together.”

Last year, in his first season with the team, Rossman and coach Kyle Gilbertson guided Post 52 to the brink of a state championship, finishing second to De Pere. The team also qualified for the National Region 6 Tournament but was eliminated after two games.

With several players returning from last year’s team, Post 52 is seeking their first state championship since 2001. Since that championship, the team has finished second on three occasions, including last year.

Pitching has been Post 52’s strength, and Nolan Hargrove displayed that with his complete-game win on Friday. Hargrove’s only blemishes were two singles, as he retired 14 of the 17 batters he faced.

“It was a masterpiece out there,” said Calvin Hargrove, Post 52’s shortstop and Nolan’s brother. “He threw first-pitch strikes to almost every batter, and when he got up he threw his curveball. He was dominant, and he had Stillwater guessing up there every pitch.”

While winning a state championship is the ultimate goal, Rossman, who pitched at Viterbo University with Gilbertson, are also focused on development and enjoyment.

“They’re all here because they love baseball, and same here. I want to see them improve and have fun and win games too, that’s always a plus,” Rossman said.

With more performances like Friday’s commanding win, Post 52 will get the best of both worlds -- fun and winning.

“If we get the bats rolling, and our pitching is dominant like usual, I think we’re a pretty hard team to beat,” Calvin said.

