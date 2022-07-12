American Legion baseball: Top-ranked Holmen continues winning ways by beating Onalaska

HOLMEN — The Holmen American Legion baseball team continued a big season by beating Onalaska 11-3 on Monday.

Holmen (24-2), which is ranked first in the state among Class AA teams, beat an Onalaska team that was coming off a winning performance in its own weekend invitational.

Ryland Wall was 2 for 4 with a home run and four RBI to lead Holmen. Jack Walter was also 2 for 2 with a double and three RBI, while teammate Tyrus McCoy was 2 for 4 with a triple.

Jared Rotering also drove in two runs for Holmen.

Fourth-ranked Onalaska (14-7) was led by Ayden Larson's 3-for-3 performance. He hit one home run and drove in two runs.

Alex Kronfeld pitched a complete game and struck out three for Holmen.

Viroqua 13, Fennimore 1 (5)

FENNIMORE, Wis. — Top-ranked Viroqua (31-11) scored four runs in the first inning and seven in the second to start off the lop-sided victory.

First baseman Kamden Oliver hit a home run and drove in four runs for Viroqua, which had seven extra-base hits among the 12 it recorded against two pitchers.

Pitcher Casey Kowalczyk was 2 for 3 with a home run and three RBI, and Griffin Olson slugged a solo homer and scored twice.

Kowalczyk struck out 12, walked three and allowed three hits in pitching a complete game.

Prairie du Chien 7, Westby/Coon Valley 4

Westby/Coon Valley 5, Prairie du Chien 2

WESTBY — The Hoppers used a five-run third inning for separation and added single runs in the fifth and sixth for their victory.

Ty Wagner doubled and drove in two runs, Jon Nicholson went 2 for 4, and Colton Thompson tripled for Prairie du Chien. Bowdy Dempsey was 3 for 4 for Westby.

Westby's victory was keyed by a five-run first inning, and that was backed up by a complete-game pitching performance by Hudson Lipski, who struck out four.

La Crescent 14, Stoddard 1 (5)

STODDARD — Designated Lucas Hafner was 2 for 3 with a pair of singles and three RBI for La Crescent, which scored seven runs in the first two innings.

Shortstop Kale Baker was 3 for 4 with two doubles and scored three runs in a game that included 10 La Crescent hits. Nathan Masterson was also 2 for 4 for La Crescent.