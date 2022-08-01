American Legion baseball: Viroqua, PdC, Holmen all qualify for state title games

VIROQUA — The Viroqua American Legion baseball team scored three runs in the bottom of the seventh inning to force an eighth, then scored five times in the bottom of the eighth to advance to the championship game of the Class A state tournament on Monday.

Post 138 allowed Denmark to score four times in the top of the eighth inning but came back for a 9-8 victory that gave it a championship date with Prairie du Chien at 2 p.m. Tuesday at Park Bowl.

Kamden Oliver was 2 for 4 with a double and drove in three runs for Viroqua, which enters Tuesday's game unbeaten. Prairie du Chien, which beat Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs 7-6, will have to beat Viroqua twice to win the tournament.

Tyler Quackenbush was 3 for 4 and drove in two runs for Viroqua, which trailed 4-0 after second-ranked Denmark scored twice in the top of the sixth inning. Viroqua scored its first run in the bottom of the sixth before the tying rally in the seventh.

Griffin Olson was 2 for 4, and Cooper Gelhaus drove in two runs for Viroqua, which had 12 hits to match Denmark's total. Casey Kowalczyk scored three for Post 138.

Holmen 5, Beloit 3

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. — Holmen knocked off Beloit to earn a championship game against River Falls at the Class AA state tournament.

Holmen will try to avenge a 10-8 loss from earlier in the tournament when it matches up with River Falls at 4 p.m. Tuesday.