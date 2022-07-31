American Legion baseball: Viroqua wins again, Holmen stays alive in state tournaments

VIROQUA -- The Viroqua American Legion baseball team won its third game in as many tries to take an undefeated record into Monday's action at the Class A state tournament.

Top-ranked Viroqua beat Fond du Lac St. Mary's Springs 7-2 at the Park Bowl on Sunday and advances to Monday's 7:30 p.m. game against second-ranked Denmark.

Viroqua, Prairie du Chien, Springs and Denmark all have 2-1 records and remain in the championship picture with Viroqua.

Prairie du Chien plays Springs at 5 p.m., and the loser of that game is eliminated. Viroqua can also knock Denmark out with a win in its game. Prairie du Chien advanced to Monday's schedule with a 7-5 Sunday win over Westby/Coon Valley.

Catcher Evan Hubatch drove in three runs for Viroqua in Sunday's game. Shortstop Griffin Olson was 2 for 3 with two doubles and scored three runs.

Ashton Swanson pitched a complete game and allowed just three hits for Viroqua. He struck out seven, walked three and didn't allow a run after the first inning.

Holmen 2, Ashwaubenon 1

FORT ATKINSON, Wis. -- Alex Kornfeld pitched a complete-game six-hitter for top-ranked Holmen, which remained alive in the Class AA state tournament.

Kyle Gerold drove in one Holmen run when he was hit by a pitch in the second inning, and Ryland Wall brought home what became the winning run with a double in the fifth.

Holmen will try to Tuesday's championship game by beating Beloit at 6:30 p.m. Monday.