American Legion baseball: Viroqua wins Class A state championship

VIROQUA — The Viroqua 138ers never claimed the Class A Legion state championship in the previous five times they hosted the tournament at the Park Bowl.

The sixth time proved to be the charm for the 2022 hosts.

An offensive explosion in the top of the third inning and a superb pitching performance by Griffin Olson completed an undefeated tournament run for Viroqua as the 138ers defeated Prairie du Chien 10-0 in Tuesday’s championship game. With the win, Viroqua coach Pete Swanson earned his fifth Class A title, and the team went back-to-back for the first time since 2004-05.

“It was pretty special. We’ve hosted this thing a lot and got second a bunch of times,” Swanson said. “It’s a special group. The last time we lost was on June 28 to La Crosse (Post 52) in a rain-shortened game. Nobody goes undefeated in July and August.”

“The kids work really hard, they’re committed and they can actually play the game pretty well.”

The 138ers (45-11-1) bookended the state tournament with lopsided victories against Post 68. After both teams went scoreless in the first two innings on Tuesday, Viroqua sent 14 batters to the plate in the top of the third, scoring nine runs on seven hits.

First baseman Kamden Oliver and Olson each hit home runs over the right field fence in the long inning, and left fielder Kevin Lendosky had two hits and scored two runs before Prairie du Chien recorded three outs.

Olson asserted his dominance in the first inning, striking out the side in order on 12 pitches. The right-hander went the distance in the five-inning contest, collecting 10 strikeouts and allowing only three hits.

“It was Griffin. He’s the best player, in my mind, in the area,” Swanson said. “I’m kind of biased, but he’s as good as I’ve seen.”

The championship-game start was Olson’s first pitching appearance of the tournament, as he played shortstop in Viroqua’s first four games. Swanson said he hoped to save Olson until the final game, and his plan worked to perfection.

Post 68’s best chance to break the shutout came in the bottom of the fourth when first baseman Aden McCluskey and shortstop Jon Nicholson hit singles to put two on with one out. After a wild pitch advanced the runners into scoring position, Olson fanned second baseman Tommy Mara and right fielder Brady Russell to keep Prairie du Chien off the scoreboard.

The 138ers manufactured their 10th run in the top of the fifth, as right fielder Tyler Quackenbush drew a walk, advanced to second base on Cooper Gelhaus’ single and scored on a sacrifice fly from Olson.

Olson nearly struck out the side in the bottom of the fifth but yielded a single to Prairie du Chien’s Colton Thompson. A fielder’s choice ended the game, and Viroqua’s dugout flooded the field to meet Olson and catcher Evan Hubatch in front of the mound.

Quackenbush reached base in all three of his plate appearances in the championship game and was named tournament MVP. Quackenbush, Olson, Oliver, Ashton Swanson and Casey Kowalczyk all made the all-tournament team for Viroqua.