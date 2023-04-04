Cody Schmitz made a splash during his first two seasons with the Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School boys basketball team, and his state profile took a jump as a junior.

Schmitz, who was the player of the year in the Coulee Conference, found himself named among the top 20 players in the state Tuesday as The Associated Press announced its All-State teams.

West Salem senior Peter Lattos enjoyed similar success by helping the Panthers to a conference title and WIAA Division 3 runner-up finish.

He joined Schmitz in the top 20 as Schmitz earned a spot on the third team and Lattos one on the fourth team in a vote made by state sports writers.

Pewaukee’s Milan Momcilovic was named the player of the year after helping the Pirates win their third Division 2 state championship, and De Pere coach Brian Winchester the coach of the year after the Redbirds went unbeaten and won the Division 1 state title.

Momcilovic won his award in a vote against nominees Johnny Kinziger of De Pere and Jeremy Lorenz of Brillion. Winchester won in a vote that also included nominees David Burkemper of Pewaukee, Brad Schaper of Onalaska Luther, Chad Shimek of Brillion and Jeff Waldvogel of Wausau Newman Catholic.

Schmitz, a 6-foot-5 guard/forward, takes 1,811 career points into his senior season after averaging 29.4 points and 8.8 rebounds as the Red Hawks went 15-13 and won a Division 3 regional championship. He shot 51.9 percent from the floor and made 63 3-pointers on 34.2-percent shooting from long range.

Schmitz scored more than 40 points twice and had a season-high 45 in an 80-48 win over Elk Mound in the regional finals.

Lattos, a 6-8 forward, averaged 14.7 points and 8.6 rebounds as the Panthers went 28-2 and played for a state championship for a second straight season. He shot 49.3 percent from the floor and averaged 15.5 points and 8.0 rebounds during a state semifinal win over the Milwaukee Academy of Science and a title loss to Brillion.

Onalaska junior Evan Anderson and Central senior Nic Williams earned high honorable mention, which means they appeared on at least two ballots when voting for the top four teams.

Anderson, a 6-4 guard, averaged a team-high 18.8 points and 4.9 rebounds as the Hilltoppers went 19-6 and tied Central for the MVC championship.

Williams, a 6-2 guard, averaged 16.5 points and was named his conference’s player of the year. Williams played a key role in two wins over Onalaska and a run to the Division 2 state semifinals for the RiverHawks (23-6).

The Coulee Region also had five players earn honorable mention.

Central senior Bennett Fried, Bangor senior Tanner Jones, West Salem senior Carson Koepnick, Onalaska Luther senior Isaiah Schwichtenberg and Onalaska sophomore T.J. Stuttley were given those spots after successful performances by each of their teams.

Fried averaged 16.3 points and teamed up with Williams to get the RiverHawks back to the state tournament, and Jones averaged 17.3 points and 5.3 rebounds as the player of the year in the Scenic Bluffs Conference.

Koepnick averaged 15.1 points and 4.6 rebounds for the Panthers, and Schwichtenberg 12.7 points and 4.8 assists as the Knights won the Division 4 state championship.

Stuttley posted averages of 16.3 points and 7.3 rebounds for the Hilltoppers.