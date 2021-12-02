 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story
AP ALL-STATE FOOTBALL

AP All-State football: Six Coulee Region players honored on teams

A WIAA Division 5 state championship set up a slew of postseason honors for the Aquinas High School football team this season, and three of its players were chosen for Associated Press All-State honors on Thursday.

Junior quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer and junior linebacker/running back Calvin Hargrove were both named to the second team, while senior wide receiver Quinn Miskowski received high honorable mention.

Logan senior defensive lineman Martell Owens, Central junior defensive back Boston Brindley and West Salem senior linebacker CJ McConkey all earned honorable mention.

Check back later for an update on this story.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

MLB lockout: What you need to know

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News