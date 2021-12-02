AP All-State football: Six Coulee Region players honored on teams

Partner: WisconsinPrepZone.com
A WIAA Division 5 state championship set up a slew of postseason honors for the Aquinas High School football team this season, and three of its players were chosen for Associated Press All-State honors on Thursday.
Junior quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer and junior linebacker/running back Calvin Hargrove were both named to the second team, while senior wide receiver Quinn Miskowski received high honorable mention.
Logan senior defensive lineman Martell Owens, Central junior defensive back Boston Brindley and West Salem senior linebacker CJ McConkey all earned honorable mention.
Todd Sommerfeldt
Sports editor
Todd Sommerfeldt has covered sports for the La Crosse Tribune since 2003 after doing the same previously in the Fox Cities and Rock County. He can be reached at 608-791-8208.
