AP All-State girls basketball: La Crosse Aquinas' Donarski, Weisbrod, PdC's Krahn earn spots on teams

The Aquinas High School girls basketball team came up short on its bid for another WIAA state tournament this season, but The Associated Press has recognized the contributions of two of its players as being among the best in the state.

Junior Macy Donarski and senior Jacy Weisbrod received spots on one of the four teams the group named as All-State on Thursday. Donarski, a Saint Louis University commit, is on The AP's second team, and Weisbrod, a Northern Colorado commit, is on the third team.

Donarski is joined by Prairie du Chien senior and University of Wisconsin commit Lily Krahn on the second team, and five other Coulee Region players earned honorable mention on a day that Germantown junior Kamorea "KK" Arnold was named player of the year and Green Bay Notre Dame coach Sara Rohde coach of the year.

Donarski, a 5-foot-8 point guard, moved up from her spot on the third team as a sophomore. She averaged 17.4 points, 7.3 assists, 5.3 steals and 4.3 rebounds per game for a team that went 21-5 and extended its string to eight straight shared or outright MVC championships and its conference winning streak to 78 games.

Krahn, a 5-10 guard, is a two-time member of the second team after helping the Blackhawks go 24-2 as a senior. She averaged 20.8 points, 5.2 assists, 4.4 rebounds and 3.3 steals per game while shooting 55.5% from the floor (202-for-364) and 48.4% from the 3-point line (90-for-186).

She scored 1,712 career points as Prairie du Chien won 79 games and lost 14 with her on its roster.

Weisbrod, a 6-foot- guard, scored 1,491 points during her Aquinas career and led the team with average of 21.2 ppg as a senior. Weisbrod also averaged 7.0 rebounds, 2.7 steals and 2.0 assists per game while making 106 3-pointers and shooting 48.4% from long range.

Weisbrod made 314 of 678 of her career attempts from the 3-point line and hit 13 of 20 3-point postseason attempts as a senior. The Blugolds posted a 95-8 record during her varsity career.

Logan's Jazzy Davis, Central's Brittney Mislivecek, G-E-T's Lindsey Lettner, Bangor's Nora Tucker and Blair-Taylor's Lindsay Steien earned honorable mention.

Davis, a junior, averaged 14.3 points and 11.2 rebounds for the Rangers, while Mislivecek, also a junior, scored at a clip of 19.3 ppg and led the RiverHawks with 5.4 rebounds per game.

Lettner, a senior and the Coulee Conference's player of the year, posted averages of 18 points and 3.3 rebounds for the Red Hawks, and Tucker, a junior, nearly led the Cardinals back to the state tournament with her averages of 16.2 points and 5.8 rebounds per game.

Steien, a junior guard, was among the top scorers in the state with her 28.2-point average. She shot 54.5% from the floor and added averages of 6.7 rebounds, 5.0 assists and 3.9 steals per game.

Player of the year

Arnold finished her junior season with career highs in scoring (24.8 ppg), rebounds (7.8 rpg), assists (7.2 apg), steals (4.4 spg) and assist-to-turnover ratio (2.68-to-1). She also shot 33.1% from three-point range, her best season from beyond the arc.

The continued growth of her game as well as the leadership she provided for a young team that reached the sectional final help make Arnold the unanimous choice for player of the year on The Associated Press all-state girls basketball team, which was selected by a panel of sportswriters from around the state. This marks the second straight season that Arnold won the honor and did so unanimously.

The statistic of Arnold’s that should worry opponents most is her continued improvement from three-point range. Her shooting from long range was about 30 percentage points higher than last season and almost 10% better than her freshman season. The book on Arnold has been to let her shoot from the outside rather than risk her driving in the paint and breaking down the defense.

She was able to make opponents pay for that strategy more than ever this season.

“Definitely my junior year my shooting was better,” she said. “(Defenses were) coming out and respecting my jump shot.”

“I come out with the same approach every year,” she added later. “I try to improve on areas I need to improve on.”

Arnold finished with three triple doubles and 11 other double-doubles.

One of those performances came in the sectional semifinal when the Warhawks rallied from an 11-point deficit in the second half to win, 90-87, over Kaukauna. Arnold finished the night with a season-high 39 points to go along with 10 assists, seven rebounds and seven steals.

The game finished in in typical KK fashion.

“We were down one and the last two shots were her passing to a sophomore and freshman for shots,” Germantown coach Matt Stuve said. “I think that speaks to who she is. She had scored 39 points. We were down by one in the final minute of a sectional semifinal game and she understands the right play was to get those kids the ball. That is what KK does. She is so good at identifying the right basketball play and making it.”

Coach of the year

Winning state championships isn’t easy, but Green Bay Notre Dame girls basketball coach Sara Rohde sometimes makes it look that way.

She has led the Tritons to four WIAA Division 2 titles in her 11 seasons, the most recent coming in a 68-54 win over Pewaukee on March 12 at the Resch Center in Ashwaubenon.

Perhaps this title was the most impressive yet.

Notre Dame entered the season as the defending state champion and with a target on its back, but a squad with just two seniors went 29-1 and finished on a 28-game winning streak.

The Tritons outscored opponents by an average of 34.6 points and won their six postseason games by an average of 30.6.

It made Rohde the choice for The Associated Press as its state coach of the year. It’s the second time she has received the award and the first since 2013.

“I’m honored,” said Rohde, who has a career record of 230-62. “It’s obviously a really great recognition for our entire program. I have to give thanks to everybody involved. It’s not just a one-person job. A huge thanks to my coaching staff, our team, our booster club, families and everyone else who plays a part in helping our program be successful.

“I truly feel like I’m surrounded by amazing people at Notre Dame Academy and within our program. My family loves basketball, and their support is what allows me to continue to do something I’m very passionate about.”

The Tritons have moved into select company under Rohde.

Their five state championships are tied with Milwaukee Washington for the third-most titles since the state tournament started in 1976. Only Cuba City (11) and Barneveld (6) have more.

Notre Dame has won back-to-back championships twice during her tenure – it included wins in 2013 and 2014 – and is just the fourth school to capture consecutive titles on more than one occasion.

It takes good players to win so many championships. It helps to have a good coach, too.

“I think it’s challenging in many terms, because we do have a target on our back every year,” Rohde said. “But, also, with the kids coming into our program, all kids are different. I’ll be honest, there have been years where some of my players just haven’t been as tough as others.

“That’s a really big part of it, trying to get the girls to buy into what we are trying to accomplish. We have been very lucky to have some kids who do work really hard and they want to do well. I do feel very fortunate that we have a lot of great kids who are just great kids all around but they are also amazing basketball players. They want to do well. They want to work hard. They invest their time and dedication to being better athletes and basketball players. They just work hard to be better at whatever they are doing.”

Mark Stewart of the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel and Scott Venci of the Green Bay Press-Gazette contributed to this story

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.