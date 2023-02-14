AP boys and girls basketball rankings
HIGH SCHOOL
ASSOCIATED PRESS STATE RANKINGS
First-place votes in parentheses
BOYS
DIVISION 1
School Record Points Last Week
1, De Pere (8) 21-1 80 1
2, Middleton 18-1 70 2
3, Arrowhead 18-2 65 3
4, Sheboygan North 17-3 49 6
5, Eau Claire Memorial 17-4 32 8
6, Fond du Lac 16-5 28 4
7, Sussex Hamilton 16-5 22 10
(tie) Milw. Hamilton 15-5 22 5
9, Hudson 15-5 17 9
10, Marquette Univ. 14-5 13 NR
(tie) Homestead 17-5 13 NR
Others receiving votes: Madison La Follette 10, Brookfield Central 9, Waunakee 9.
DIVISION 2
School Record Points Last Week
1, Pewaukee (7) 17-3 78 1
2, Nicolet (1) 19-3 67 2
3, Wisconsin Luth. 16-4 56 4
4, Onalaska 15-4 53 3
5, Greenfield 17-2 47 5
6, Whitnall 18-2 40 6
7, Westosha Central 19-2 36 7
8, McFarland 17-3 23 8
9, La Crosse Centra ’16-5 19 T9
10, Wauwatosa West 16-5 9 NR
Others receiving votes: Burlington 6, Medford 4, Fox Valley Lutheran 1, Stoughton 1.
DIVISION 3
School Record Points Last Week
1, Brillion (5) 20-0 77 1
2, West Salem (2) 19-1 71 2
3, Racine St. Cat’s (1) 20-1 66 3
4, Osceola 21-0 54 4
5, Appleton Xavier 20-2 46 5
6, Saint Thomas More 17-3 35 6
7, Little Chute 20-1 32 8
8, Carmen Northwest 17-3 30 7
9, Northwestern 18-1 8 NR
(tie) Lakeside Lutheran 17-3 8 9
Others receiving votes: Kiel 5, Beloit Turner 4, Lake Country Lutheran 2, Prescott 2.
DIVISION 4
School Record Points Last Week
1, Onalaska Luther (6) 20-1 76 2
2, Howards Grove (2) 19-2 70 1
3, Saint Mary Catholic 19-2 69 3
4, Darlington 19-2 53 4
5, Saint Mary’s Springs 18-2 45 5
6, Fall Creek’ 18-2 35 7
7. MIneral Point 17-3 28 6
8, Unity 19-0 25 8
9, Crivitz 20-1 15 10
10, Auburndale 17-3 13 9
Others receiving votes: Deerfield 6, Aquinas 3, Bangor 2.
DIVISION 5
School Record Points Last Week
1, McDonell Centrall (7) 20-1 79 1
2, Heritage Christian (1) 21-1 73 2
3, Newman Catholic 18-2 61 T3
4, Central Wis. Christian 18-2 53 T3
5, Solon Springs 21-1 49 6
6, Fall River 18-3 39 5
7, Florence 19-1 32 10
8, Pacelli 18-3 26 7
9, Owen-Withee 16-4 8 8
10, Ithaca 17-4 7 NR
Others receiving votes: Hurley 6, Green Bay N.E.W. Lutheran 5, Hillsboro 2.
GIRLS
DIVISION 1
School Record Points Last Week
1, Kettle Moraine (6) 20-1 69 1
2, Neenah (1) 22-1 64 2
3, Brookfield East 21-2 52 4
4, Verona 20-2 48 5
5, Hortonville 19-3 42 3
6, Superior 20-1 37 6
7, Franklin 21-2 27 8
8, Homestead 19-3 14 10
9, Germantown 17-5 12 7
10, Arrowhead 18-4 9 9
Others receiving votes: Sun Prairie West 7, Janesville Craig 4.
DIVISION 2
School Record Points Last Week
1, Notre Dame (7) 21-1 70 1
2, Pewaukee 21-1 62 2
3, Union GRove 20-1 57 3
4, McFarland 21-2 44 5
5, Beaver Dam 20-3 40 4
6, Waukesha West 19-2 40 6
7, Milw. Pius XI 19-3 25 7
(tie) Monona Grove 19-3 25 T8
9, Reedsburg 19-4 10 10
10, Fox Valley Luth. 20-3 9 T8
Others receiving votes: Cedarburg 3.
DIVISION 3
School Record Points Last Week
1, Freedom (7) 22-1 70 1
2, Lake Mills 20-2 60 T2
3, Dominican 20-2 53 T2
4, Edgerton 20-2 47 5
5, Oostburg 21-2 43 4
6, West Salem 20-2 37 T7
7, Prairie du Chien 18-4 28 T7
8, Milw. Academy Science 18-3 16 6
9, Brillion 18-4 13 T9
10, Elk Mound 22-1 10 NR
Others receiving votes: Waupun 6, Saint Croix Falls 2.
DIVISION 4
School Record Points Last Week
1, Aquinas (7) 21-1 70 1
2, Westfield 22-1 57 2
3, Neillsville 22-0 48 T3
4, New Glarus 23-0 47 6
5, The Prairie School 19-3 43 T3
6, Cuba City 20-2 38 5
7, Laconia 19-3 34 7
8, Saint Mary Catholic 22-1 23 8
9, Crandon 20-1 10 9
10, Winnebago Luth. 18-3 6 NR
Others receiving votes: Randolph 4, Westby 2, Bangor 2, Deerfield 1.
DIVISION 5
School Record Points Last Week
1, Blair-Taylor (7) 22-0 70 1
2, Prairie Farm 23-0 63 2
3, Albany 24-0 56 3
4, Sevastopol 21-1 48 4
5, Assumption 19-3 34 6
(tie), Athens 20-3 34 5
7, Lourdes Academy 19-3 30 7
8, South Shore 21-2 20 8
9, Royall 18-4 17 9
10, McDonell Central 19-4 7 10
Others receiving votes: Hillsboro 4, Alma Center Lincoln 1.