Associated Press All-State football: Hargrove, Brindley named to first team

A second consecutive WIAA Division 5 state championship paved the way for some significant awards for a pair of Aquinas High School football players -- and more from the Coulee Region -- on Thursday.

Senior running back and linebacker Calvin Hargrove earned a spot on The Associated Press All-State team as an all-purpose selection, and senior quarterback Jackson Flottmeyer was chosen as the second-team quarterback.

Central senior defensive back Boston Brindley joined Hargrove on the first team and was one of three unanimous selections.

Cashton's Zack Mlsna, a senior offensive lineman headed to the University of Wisconsin as a preferred walk-on, earned a spot on the second team, along with West Salem seniors Luke Noel and Brennan Kennedy.

Noel, a running back and linebacker, was picked as an all-purpose player, and Kennedy is there as a defensive back.

Onalaska wide receiver Nicky Odom earned high honorable mention as a wide receiver, and Aquinas junior Shane Willenbring (offensive line), Aquinas senior Damien Lee (outside linebacker), West Salem senior Brett McConkey (quarterback), Onalaska junior Adam Skifton (quarterback) and Bangor senior Tanner Jones (running back) all earned honorable mention. The teams are chose n by a panel of state sportswriters.

PLAYER OF THE YEAR: Wherever his football journey takes him next, Blake Schraufnagel will always remember where it started.

It’s safe to say the Mayville community won’t be forgetting Schraufnagel anytime soon, either.

“My freshman year of high school, our varsity team was 2-7 and you could kind of tell that the community was a little deflated. There weren’t that many people at the games,” Schraufnagel said. “As we grew older and started to win more, you could kind of feel the community get back involved in it and that was something that was really special to me.

“Each week you’d see more and more people show up at the games and the atmosphere was higher and higher. It was really cool to experience that throughout my career.”

Schraufnagel was at the forefront of that resurgence for Mayville, which posted a 24-4 record over the past two seasons – including 13-1 this season – and played in the WIAA Division 5 state championship game the past two years.

Schraufnagel was the Wisconsin Football Coaches Association’s Small School offensive player of the year this season, and Thursday he added another major honor by being selected Associated Press player of the year by a statewide media panel.

Colton Brunell of Columbus, Jerry Kaminski of Sun Prairie East, Chase Matthias of Two Rivers and Wynn Stang of Mukwonago were also nominated for player of the year.

Mayville coach Scott Hilber called Schraufnagel “incredibly coachable” and noted he’s a letterwinner in four sports as well as No. 1 in his class academically.

“In addition to being a tremendously gifted athlete, Blake is simply an all-American human,” Hilber said. “His greatest quality is that he is a kind and generous person who treats everyone with the utmost respect and sincerity. Blake is active in community service activities and it’s unlikely there is anyone who has ever had a negative experience with him.”

Schraufnagel, a first-team all-state selection for the second year in a row, was a finalist for the Elroy “Crazylegs” Hirsch award from wissports.net given to the state’s top senior running back. He finished third in the state in rushing with 2,610 yards and had 40 rushing touchdowns. He averaged 10.8 yards per carry.

The Flyway Conference offensive player of the year also caught 18 passes for 360 yards and two touchdowns. He also was first-team all-conference on defense where he moved to safety this season and posted 58 total tackles and three interceptions.

Schraufnagel ran for 168 yards and four touchdowns in a victory over perennial power St. Mary’s Springs when the Cardinals clinched the Flyway title. In the state semifinal game against Prairie du Chien, he rushed for 273 yards, scored all four Cardinals touchdowns and came up with the game-clinching interception.

“I’ll give a lot of the credit to not only the offensive line but the tight ends as well as the running backs that block for me. They made my job pretty easy as a running back,” said Schraufnagel, who finished his career with 5,734 yards and 88 rushing touchdowns. “I’m the one with the name highlighted on it, but a lot of that can be attributed to anyone on the team. They pushed me to become the best version of myself and ultimately get those goals.”

Schraufnagel, who will play in the Blue-Grey All-American Bowl at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Fla., on Jan. 30, has received considerable recruiting interest from Division II schools and has about 10 offers. He is planning official visits to Minnesota-Duluth and Winona State soon and also includes Augustana University in South Dakota among his top three choices.

Hilber thinks Schraufnagel would be a great fit at Wisconsin and has been vocal about his star athlete deserving at least a walk-on opportunity with the Badgers. Schraufnagel is a lifelong Badgers fan and his sister goes to school there.

Schraufnagel said his college decision will ultimately be what he thinks is the best fit on and off the field.

“At the end of the day, it comes down to where I can compete and where I find myself most happy,” he said.

COACH OF THE YEAR: Columbus football coach Andrew Selgrad shared a few words with his team prior to the Cardinals taking the field for their WIAA Division 4 championship game showdown with perennial power Waukesha Catholic Memorial.

Columbus had prepared for this moment since the end of the previous season. But Selgrad’s pregame speech at Camp Randall Stadium exhorted the Cardinals to maintain belief that they could slay the giant.

“I channeled my inner Herb Brooks … and talked about what we had to do to take down this beast that is Catholic Memorial,” he said. “I said, `Their time is over and it’s our time now.’ We rallied around from it.”

It wasn’t a “Miracle on Ice” – when coach Brooks and the U.S. hockey team upset the Soviet Union at the 1980 Winter Olympics. But there were snowy conditions as Capitol Conference champion Columbus rallied for a 23-21 victory last month, completing an undefeated 14-0 season that secured the Division 4 state title.

For his efforts, the 44-year-old Selgrad was named The Associated Press high school football coach of the year Thursday, an honor decided by a vote of a statewide panel of sports reporters.

“It is an honor,” he said. “It’s overwhelming. It’s surreal. It’s been a fantastic season. I couldn’t do it without the other coaches and the support of the school, the players and the community. It is a reflection on the program, as well.”

Selgrad, in his second season as Columbus’ coach, and his team believed the championship (which was the program’s third) was possible ever since last season when Columbus lost to eventual champion Catholic Memorial in the Division 4 semifinals. The Cardinals, led by junior running back Colton Brunell and senior offensive and defensive lineman Collin Selk, embraced a “Keep building” motto.

“As soon as that game ended last year against Catholic Memorial, we knew we had the pieces to make it happen,” he said. “Even if we weren’t supposed to get that far, we showed we had competed with a team like Catholic Memorial and we definitely felt like it was a goal.”

Selgrad, a 1997 graduate of Fond du Lac St. Mary’s Springs, played cornerback and running back under longtime St. Mary’s Springs football coach Bob Hyland.

Selgrad, a 2004 UW-Oshkosh graduate, began his coaching career as an assistant at St. Mary’s Springs in 1998 and also coached at North Fond du Lac and Fond du Lac high schools. He said those coaching experiences helped him learn: “Don’t be satisfied with what we did yesterday.”

Others nominated for AP coach of the year were Eau Claire Regis’ Bryant Brenner, Monroe’s Toby Golembiewski, La Crosse Aquinas’ Tom Lee, Kettle Moraine’s Matt McDonnell, Kimberly’s Chad Michalkiewicz, Waunakee’s Pat Rice and Stratford’s Jason Tubbs.