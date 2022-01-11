 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Associated Press boys and girls basketball rankings

The West Salem boys and Bangor girls basketball teams both checked at No. 2 positions in the first installment of state rankings released by The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The Panthers (9-0) sit behind Lake Country Lutheran in Division 2, and the Cardinals (12-0) trail only Randolph (15-0) in Division 5. They are the top two on a list of 10 Coulee Region teams finding spots among the top 10.

The Central boys (9-1) are third in Division 2, while the Aquinas girls (10-2) and Prairie du Chien girls are ranked third in Division 4 and 3, respectively.

West Salem's girls (12-2) are fifth in Division 3 and Blair-Taylor's girls sixth in Division 5.

The remaining three teams are all on the boys side, with Onalaska Luther (9-1) sixth in Division 5, Aquinas (9-1) ninth in Division 4 and Bangor (7-2) 10th in Division 5.

