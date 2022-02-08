Associated Press high school basketball rankings: La Crosse Central boys take over as No. 1 team in Division 2

The Central High School boys basketball team took over the No. 1 spot in Division 2 rankings released by The Associated Press on Tuesday.

The RiverHawks (18-1) won 15 straight games before hosting Holmen in an MVC matchup on Tuesday night and jumped past previous No. 1 Wisconsin Lutheran (16-2), which lost to No. 3 Pewaukee last week.

Central received six of the nine first-place votes cast, and Pewaukee (15-3), which beat Onalaska in last year's WIAA Division 2 state championship game, received two. Whitnall (17-1) is second.

West Salem (18-1) moved up from third to second in Division 3 and only trails Lake Country Lutheran (19-1). The Panthers received two first-place votes and finished comfortably ahead of No. 3 Brillion (18-1). Lake Country Lutheran received six first-place votes, and No. 3 Brillion (18-1) one.

Onalaska Luther (17-2), which has only been beaten by West Salem this season, has sole ownership of the No. 7 position in Division 4 after sharing it last week. The Knights take a five-game winning streak into Friday night's Coulee Conference game at Westby (8-10), where they will try to keep alive hopes for a co-championship.

Sheboygan Lutheran (17-1) is ranked first and followed by No. 2 Cuba City (18-1) and No. 3 Milwaukee Academy of Science (16-3).

Bangor (16-3) moved up one spot to sixth in Division 5, which is led by Reedsville (17-1). Randolph (16-2) is second and Wauzeka-Steuben (19-0) third. The Cardinals won two straight since a loss at West Salem and were scheduled to play at New Lisbon on Tuesday.

Prairie du Chien (20-1) is the Coulee Region's top team in the girls rankings with its No. 3 spot in Division 3. The Blackhawks have won 19 games in a row since an early-season loss to No. 1 Waupun (20-1) and plays at Richland Center on Friday.

Prairie du Chien has beaten ranked local teams in West Salem and Aquinas during its win streak.

The Panthers (17-3) sit three spots behind the Blackhawks in Division 3 after moving up one spot this week. West Salem won three straight games since a loss to Onalaska Luther (14-5) and is trying to fight off the Knights for a conference championship.

Aquinas (15-4) is ranked seventh in Division 4 after a loss to Winona Cotter last week. The Blugolds dropped from the fifth spot last week in a division led by Mineral Point (21-0), No. 2 Milwaukee Academy of Science (17-2) and No. 3 Westfield (20-1). Aquinas was scheduled to play at Sparta on Tuesday, and an eighth straight MVC championship was on the line.

Blair-Taylor (18-1) and Bangor (20-2) were tied for third in last week's Division 5 poll, but the Wildcats took over the position after the Cardinals lost to Onalaska on Saturday. No. 3 Blair-Taylor had a big Dairyland Conference game at C-FC (16-4) on Tuesday, and No. 4 Bangor has already won at least a share of its eighth straight Scenic Bluffs Conference title.

Randolph (21-0) is first in Division 5, followed by Wisconsin Rapids Assumption (17-3).

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get in the game with our Prep Sports Newsletter Sent weekly directly to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.