WAUPUN, Wis. -- The La Crosse A's started a big week for local American Legion baseball teams by winning a state juniors championship in a one-sided title game on Tuesday.

The A's beat Wittenberg 11-0 in five innings to complete a championship run that lasted four days.

Four of La Crosse's 10 hits went for extra bases in the title game, and first baseman Kyle White was 2 for 3 with a double, a triple to go with four runs driven in.

The win set the stage for senior state tournaments featuring local teams that start on Friday.

Holmen advanced to the Class AA tournament in Ashwaubenon and begin the double-elimination format against Waupun at 1 p.m. It then plays at either 1 p.m. or 7 p.m. on Saturday.

Arcadia, Viroqua and Prairie du Chien are all competing in the Class A state tournament in Prairie du Chien. It also starts Friday and is played with a double-elimination format.

Arcadia and Viroqua meet in the first game of the tournament at 10 a.m. Friday, while Prairie du Chien opens against Little Chute at 7 p.m.

La Crescent also qualified for Minnesota's Division II state tournament and meets up with Proctor in a at Roseau, Minn., at 4 p.m.

Isaac Schelfhout pitched the championship shutout for the A's, who scored three runs in the bottom of the first and seven more in the bottom of the third. Schelfhout struck out three, walked two and allowed four hits while pitching all five innings.

Cullen Sackman, David Aedan, and Schelfhout joined White with two hits apiece for the A's. Sackman and Schelfhout both doubled, scored twice and stole one base.

Jacob Thornton had a single and a run driven in, and Landon Teachout, Cullen Pittman, Ayden Townsend and Marcus Klar each drove in a run for the A's.