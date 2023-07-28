Winona's Post 9 senior Legion squad finished off it's trip to state with a win, beating Delano by a 5-2 score Friday morning.
The LeJetz lost their first two games of pool play at the Division I American Legion state tournament in Rochester on Thursday, but finished the program's first state trip since 2018 with a bang.
With a 1-2 record in pool play, Winona will not advance to Saturday's elimination bracket with only the top two teams in each four-team pool advancing.
