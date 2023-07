Winona's Post 9 senior Legion squad lost its first two games of pool play at the Division I American Legion state tournament in Rochester on Thursday.

The LeJetz lost both of their first two games by 10 or more runs in five innings, falling 12-0 against Prior Lake and then 11-1 against St. Michael.

Winona will get a shot at picking up its first win of the tournament at 10 a.m. Friday, taking on Delano in the final game of pool play.