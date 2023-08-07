The 2021-22 Coulee Conference girls basketball player of the year is making a return to the Coulee region after a year away.

After starting playing her freshman season at St. Norbert College, this offseason Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau grad Lindsey Lettner announced she will be transferring to Saint Mary’s to continue her college career.

The Green Knights had a stellar season, making the NCAA tournament with a 24-4 record, and Lettner played in 26 of the team’s games with an average of 1.2 points per game and 1.2 rebounds per game in 10.6 minutes of action.

Despite that success, she knew there was a better place for her closer to home.

“I went away and I realized how much I missed it. All my family’s from this area, they watched all my games in high school. Once I went away I realized how much I missed that,” Lettner said.

Back in high school, Lettner had a few conversations with the SMU coaching staff but the school was never the top choice in her recruitment process.

Part of that was because the Cardinals were running a more half-court focused offensive scheme, and the point guard felt she would be able to shine in more of an up-tempo offense.

Just as she was looking for a place closer to home, Saint Mary’s coach David Foley was looking to retool from the loss of a few key seniors and wanted to use the transition to run a faster offensive scheme.

Both sides realized that what did not seem like the right fit a few years ago had become a perfect one.

“We’re going to be able to play a little differently with our roster this season and for the next three years for her, so it made sense,” Foley said. “We’re excited to have her back closer to home and she’ll be a big part of our culture and what we’re doing.”

During her time in De Pere, Lettner was part of one of the best teams in St. Norbert history and had a chance to not only learn from a respected coaching staff, but serving as a backup to Olivia DeCleene.

DeCleene wrapped up her sixth year of college with a performance that earned her the Northern Athletics Collegiate Conference player of the year as well as a second-team All-Region 8 selection. Just by being around her, Lettner learned a lot about how she could model her own skillset in a similar way.

“She was phenomenal, one of the best players I’ve ever played with. Having someone that’s similar to me and learning so much from her helped my game a lot,” Lettner said.

Even though Lettner is only a sophomore, Foley is excited to add a veteran with a winning history to his squad. The Cardinals are also adding sophomore transfer Anelise Maccoux, who comes to the team after a season at Saint Joseph’s College of Maine, where the team was 23-6 with a first-round loss in the NCAA tournament just like the Green Knights.

“That’s our goal, to get that NCAA tournament berth,” Foley said, “so to have players that have tasted that and want more is a no-brainer for us.”

Lettner also checks another box that Foley and his staff are interested in: locking down the top players from the greater Winona region.

The 2022 G-E-T grad will be joining Winona Senior High alum Izzy Goettelman, a two-time all MIAC performer in her first two seasons with the Cardinals. In SMU’s freshman class there is Autumn Passehl, a guard from the perennially successful La Crosse Aquinas program.

Being able to not just play in her home town, but alongside some of the girls she competed against in her high school days is a fun bonus as well.

“I definitely think that’s a special part of it,” Lettner said. “It’s kind of easy to play with them because you know stuff about them and what they like to do.”