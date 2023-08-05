Aquinas High School sophomore Samantha Davis picked up a scholarship from the Marquette University women's basketball program on Saturday.

Davis, who helped the Blugolds place second in Division 4 at the WIAA state tournament in Green Bay, adds Marquette to a previous offer received from UW-Green Bay.

Davis, a forward as a freshman, was named to the All-MVC second team after helping Aquinas win the outright championship. She then earned honorable mention to The Associated Press All-State team and a spot on the All-Tribune first team.

Davis averaged 15.8 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.2 steals per game as the Blugolds went 28-2 and won regional and sectional titles. Aquinas beat Mishicot 79-55 behind 12 points and 11 rebounds from Davis in a state semifinal before losing to Laconia in the title game in March.