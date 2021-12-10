WATCH NOW: High school basketball: Jacy Weisbrod scores 36 to lead Aquinas past Central

When Aquinas senior Jacy Weisbrod had to miss the Blugolds girls basketball team's Mississippi Valley Conference opener against Tomah on Tuesday, it put a chip on the star player’s shoulder.

Even though Aquinas beat Tomah, when Weisbrod’s return came against crosstown rival Central on Friday, it gave the senior guard even more incentive to show what she and her teammates are capable of.

“I think there was certain statements that we wanted to make this game, and I think that we definitely did that,” Weisbrod said.

Weisbrod hit a three-pointer on the Blugolds' opening possession and it was off to the races from there, guiding Aquinas to a 67-28 victory over the RiverHawks and scoring 36 points with eight three-pointers.

The win broke a tie between the two schools in the MVC standings, as both teams came into play 1-0 in conference, but the Blugolds (6-1, 2-0) moved past the RiverHawks (3-4, 1-1) to stay in first place.

With the opening three-pointer, and eight of Aquinas’ first 10 points, Weisbrod showed that the time away was not going to be a factor in her play on Friday night.

“I was definitely ready right from the jump here. I was excited to be back,” she said.

Heading into the game, Central coach Quartell Roberson knew he would have his hands full because not only do the Blugolds have Weisbrod and fellow college prospect Macy Donarski, but they surround that duo with three more capable shooters at all times as well.

“Jacy, the girl can shoot the ball,” Roberson said. “Some of their other players can shoot it, and they catch it ready to shoot. It was really tough to try to plan for that.”

It was not just the Blugolds’ high-powered offense that gave the RiverHawks trouble, though, as the team’s swarming defense limited Central to only free throws for the first eight minutes, with an and-one layup by junior Sienna Torgerud at 10-minutes, 3-seconds serving as the team’s first field goal. After the ensuing free throw, Aquinas still had a 16-7 lead.

That deficit continued to grow throughout the rest of the half, and the Blugolds led 36-17 at the break.

Weisbrod had 25 points in the first half, with six threes, in a dominant effort in which she nearly outscored the rest of the players on the court, who combined for 28.

Even as Central started to throw the kitchen sink at her defensively, Weisbrod kept scoring, which was no surprise to her coach.

“They’re trying to take her away and we’re trying to do the best we can of trying to find ways to get her involved. She did an incredible job shooting it, which is kind of regular for her,” head coach Dave Donarski said.

The Blugolds outscored Central 20-5 in the first 7:32 of the second half before taking their foot off the gas, trying out new variations on their offensive systems and switching their reserves in, though they still outscored the RiverHawks 13-6 in the remaining minutes.

By the final buzzer, Aquinas had a 39-point win over their MVC foe.

Central was led offensively by junior guard Brittney Mislivecek, who scored 10 points as the lone RiverHawk in double digits. Coming into the game, Mislivecek averaged 25.7 points, but the Aquinas defense did a good job limiting her chances.

It was a bit easier to focus on the star junior, though, as Central’s second-best scorer Lilly Wehrs was stuck to the sidelines on crutches after turning her ankle against Onalaska in their previous game.

Roberson wishes he could have had a couple games to fine-tune his new rotation before facing the Aquinas buzzsaw, but is optimistic that the shorthanded loss will be a good litmus test for his roster.

“We’ve got to get some other girls to step up and I know they can do it,” Roberson said. “It’ll be good for us, we’ll learn from it.”

Besides Weisbrod’s 36 points, the Blugold’s second-leading scorer was Shea Bahr, who scored eight points.

While Weisbrod’s offensive performance stole the spotlight, the 39-point win was a team effort that served as a showcase for the entire Aquinas team’s strength as each player filled the niche that their coach tasked them with.

“Everybody’s game complements one another’s game,” Dave Donarski said. “They’re special, because they all fit a certain role for us and they’re willing to do it.”

Andrew Tucker can be reached at andrew.tucker@lee.net or via Twitter @andrewjtucker16

