Bi-State Classic: Andrew Weiss helps Holmen take Division 1 lead

Andrew Weiss may have been poised for a big performance and not even known it.

Holmen High School assistant wrestling coach Jared Bagniewski smiled when discussing the success Weiss found during the first day of the Bi-State Classic. So did teammate Branson Beers.

A certain level of confidence is required to do well in the sport, but it’s also possible for wrestlers to surprise themselves with accomplishments, and that’s just what the junior did Wednesday at the La Crosse Center.

“It’s unbelievable, really,” Weiss said after pinning his third consecutive opponent and qualifying for Thursday morning’s 132-pound semifinals. “I didn’t think I’d get this far, but I just kept going.”

Weiss (14-1) played a significant role in a big day for the Vikings, who are alone in first place among Division 1 teams with 186 points. Holmen leads second-place Marshfield by 28 points and has outscored each of the remaining 69 teams at the event.

Aquinas (183) isn’t far behind and leads Iowa-Grant/Highland (140) in Division 3, while Zumbrota-Mazeppa (149½) has the lead in Division 2, where it edges Luxemburg-Casco (149).

Weiss is one of four Vikings who won quarterfinal matches Wednesday night, and he is joined in the semifinal round by teammates Parker Kratochvill (14-3, 152), Branson Beers (15-0, 160) and Carson Westcott (14-1, 220).

Kratochvill, the 106-pound Bi-State champion two years ago, won his first three matches by pin and handed Stoughton’s Trenton Down (18-3) an 8-2 defeat in the quarterfinals. Beers followed a bye with two pins and had his quarterfinal match against Cannon Falls/Randolph’s Preston Carlisle (12-2) ended by injury default.

Westcott traveled the most interesting path after coming from behind to pin Wausau West’s Colton Guerink (15-1) at 4 minutes, 45 seconds in the quarterfinals. He pinned his first two foes and advanced to the quarterfinal round with a 14-12 win over Richland Center’s Teige Perkins (13-3).

"He came out pretty aggressive and pretty strong," Westcott said of Guerink, who won his second- and third-round matches by pin in a combined 54 seconds. "It was a pretty big battle on our feet.

"I didn't take the greatest shot right away and got in bad position and taken down, but I wrestled back (into it)."

Westcott meets Port Washington senior Jacob Peacy (16-3) in the semifinal round. Peacy pinned all four of his opponents to earn his spot.

Beers, who is ranked 10th in Division 1, left little doubt in any of his Wednesday matches. He led them all comfortably when they ended and had Carlisle, ranked 10th in Minnesota's Class AA, in a single leg when the quarterfinal injury occurred.

"I'm just going out there and doing my thing," said Beers, who was ninth at Bi-State as a sophomore. "It's confidence and the mental aspect of things at this point."

He meets up with Marshfield's Ryan Dolezal (13-2) in Thursday morning's semifinals. Dolezal is ranked sixth in Division 1 at 170 and is a three-time WIAA state qualifier.

Kratochvill is one of three returning Bi-State champions from 2019, and all three have qualified for the semifinals. Stratford's Gavin Drexler (19-0, 145) and Oconto Falls' Clayton Whiting (13-1, 182) are the others.

Kratochvill, who is ranked third in Division 1, draws De Soto senior Aiden Brosinski (19-0) in one of two semifinals appealing to local spectators. Aquinas senior Joe Penchi (12-0) wrestles Lodi's Zane Licht (18-1) in the other semifinal, leaving the possibility of an all-local championship bout on Thursday night.

Brosinski is ranked fourth at 160 in Division 3.

Weiss, who seems to have finally settled into a consistent role with Holmen, will contend with Luxemburg-Casco sophomore Corey Bojorquez (20-5) as his hurdle to the finals. Weiss set up that matchup with three pins after receiving a first-round bye.

Weiss didn't wrestle in the Bi-State as a freshman, and the event was canceled a year ago, which makes his Wednesday performance a Bi-State debut. And a pretty impressive one at that.

"Freshman year, he was behind somebody, but that guy got hurt, and (Weiss) moved up to varsity," Bagniewski said. "He belonged there. I don't know if he knew that at that point, but he did and got some good experience.

"Last year, he was a guy who got bounced around (the lineup) but did what we asked because he's a team guy. He's had really good offseasons the last two years, and we could see something like this coming for him."

Weiss is a pretty soft-spoken guy, but he allows his actions on the mat and the results they create do his speaking for him.

"I have really jumped levels," Weiss said. "Now I'm right in the mix with all of these high-level kids, and that's what surprises me.

"But I have trust in what I'm doing out there the whole time. Seeing that progression and what I've accomplished feels pretty good."

Todd Sommerfeldt

