Bi-State Classic: Caledonia's Ross injured in 126-pound title loss

As he was taken down to the mat, Brandon Ross heard a pop from his left knee.

Stoughton High School senior Nikolar Rivera wasn't allowed to capitalize on the advantage he had just taken in a 126-pound championship match because the Caledonia/Houston senior was clearly injured.

Ross, who was trying to add a Bi-State Classic championship to the MSHSL Class A state title he won last year, stayed on the mat as medical personnel assessed the situation.

Ross was allowed to continue after putting weight on his knee and jumping up and down a few times, but he wasn't the same. Rivera, a two-time WIAA Division 1 state champion, pinned Ross in 1 minute, 13 seconds to end quickly a highly anticipated title bout .

"It still hurts," Ross said while moving away from the medal stand with the help of crutches. "We (he and Rivera) both heard it pop. I tried to defend, but I just couldn't."

The severity of the injury will be determined in the coming days, but it wasn't the way Ross (15-1) wanted to end his final bid at his first Bi-State Classic championship. He placed eighth in 2018 and 11th in 2019 before the event was canceled last year.

Ross, a St. Cloud State University commit, has won 116 career matches for the Warriors after going 5-1 at the Bi-State. He pinned his first three opponents before knocking off Portage's Chase Beckett and Hastings' Jack Bainbridge by decision to qualify for the finals.

Beckett (18-3) is Wisconsin's top-ranked Division 2 126-pounder, and Bainbridge (15-4) is ranked 10th in Minnesota's Class AAA.

KRATOCHVILL STOPPED IN SECOND TITLE BID: Holmen senior Parker Kratochvill was a Bi-State champion as a sophomore, but Lodi's Zane Licht made sure he didn't become a two-time winner.

Licht (20-1), ranked second in Division 2, put the pressure on Kratochvill and kept it there on the way to a 6-5 victory at 152 pounds.

Kratochvill registered just one escape in the first two period and trailed 6-1 before scoring the final four points. The first point was awarded for stalling, and he followed that up with an escape.

Kratochvill then scored a takedown with 3 seconds left and had no time to do anything with it. Kratochvill had three pins and impressive decisions over Stoughton's Trenton Dow and De Soto's Aiden Brosinski on the way to the title match. He pinned Brosinski to hand him his only loss of the season.

That played a big role in the Vikings finishing second to Marshfield in the Division 1 team standings. The Vikings scored 251 points and that ranked second — both in Division 1 and overall — to the Tigers (292½ ).

A second-place finish by Andrew Weiss (15-2, 132), fourth-place performances by Preston Kratochvill (16-6, 138) and Branson Beers (16-2, 160), a fifth-place showing by Carson Westcott (15-3, 220) and an eighth-place finish from Tyler Jahn (14-4, 145) helped that score.

NOTTESTAD CAN'T CORRAL EMPEY: Stoughton's Griffin Empey kept alive an unbeaten season with a strong start and finish against Westby's Dylan Nottestad in the 285 final.

Empey, a junior who is ranked first in Division 1, took Nottestad down twice in the first period and never trailed while scoring an 11-7 victory over Wisconsin's second-ranked wrestler in Division 3.

Nottestad was in an 8-1 hole before an escape and takedown got him within 8-5. He trailed 9-6 and was putting some pressure on Empey until Empey scored his final takedown with 12 seconds left.

ANDERSEN STOPPED BY BLASKOWSKI: G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro senior Tanner Andersen scored a lot of points and big victories leading up to the 138-pound championship match, but Marshfield's Hoyt Blaskowski stopped him in his tracks with the title on the line.

Blaskowski (20-2) emerged from a scoreless first period and one-point lead after the second to pin Andersen (17-1) at 4:54 and win the championship.

Todd Sommerfeldt can be reached at todd.sommerfeldt@lee.net or via Twitter @SommerfeldtLAX

