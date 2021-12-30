Bi-State Classic: Eight Coulee Region wrestlers head to finals

Eight Coulee Region wrestlers are in the hunt to win a Bi-State Classic championship tonight at the La Crosse Center after winning semifinal matches Thursday morning.

Aquinas and Holmen have two finalists apiece as they try to put the finishing touches on team championships. The Vikings are in the hunt to win Division 1, and the Blugolds entered Thursday afternoon as the team to beat in Division 3.

Senior Parker Kratochvill and junior Andrew Weiss will represent Holmen after advancing at 152 and 132 pounds, respectively.

Kratochvill (15-3), who won the 106-pound championship two years ago, faces off with Lodi's Zane Licht (19-1) after pinning De Soto's Aiden Brosinski (20-1) at the 3-minutes, 15-second mark of the semifinal bout. Licht squeaked past Aquinas senior Joe Penchi (13-1) 7-4 in his semifinal.

Weiss (15-1) is part of the only all-local final with his scheduled title bout against Prairie du Chien junior Rhett Koenig (15-1). Koenig, a two-time WIAA Division 2 state champion, majored Stoughton's Cole Sarbacker 9-1, and Weiss tipped Caleb Delebreau of Luxemburg-Casco 2-1 in semifinal matches.

The Blugolds have sophomores Jake Fitzpatrick and David Malin qualified at 106 and 170 after semifinal victories.

Fitzpatrick (13-0) took care of Chatfield's Javier Berg (10-2) by technical fall in the semifinals and draws Hudson freshman Liam Neitzel (18-0) in the 106-pound final. Neitzel also won his semifinal via tech fall.

Malin (13-0) continued his unbeaten season by taking out Marshfield senior Camren Dennee (21-1) 11-6 in his 170-pound semifinal. Evansville's Owen Heiser (19-0) awaits Malin in the championship match.

It was said that the 126-pound bracket was the toughest at the top, and Caledonia/Houston senior Brandon Ross found his way to the finals for a banner matchup with Stoughton's Nicolar Rivera.

Ross (15-0) beat Hastings freshman Jack Bainbridge 9-6 in a semifinal bout, and Rivera (21-0) stopped Mineral Point's Lucas Sullivan (17-4) 14-7 in the other. Rivera is a two-time Division 1 state champion, and Ross has appeared in two straight MSHSL Class A finals, winning his first championship as a junior.

G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro senior Tanner Andersen (17-0, 138) and Westby senior Dylan Nottestad (23-0, 285) are also finalists representing the Coulee Region.

Andersen beat Mineral Point's Tarrin Riley (14-2) 2-1 in his semifinal and earned a title matchup with Marshfield's Hoyt Blaskowski (19-2), who pinned Luxemburg-Casco's Max Ronsman (24-3) in 1:38.

Nottestad draws Stoughton junior Griffin Empey (22-0) to finish off the heaviest weight class. Nottestad became the first wrestler this season to beat Verona's Jay Hanson (21-1) and advanced to the final with a 5-1 victory. Empey handed Monore's Isaac Bunker an 11-1 major decision in his semifinal.

