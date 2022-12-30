Bi-State Classic: Finalists determined, and Coulee Region has five

Five Coulee Region wrestlers will compete for Bi-State Classic championships Friday night at the La Crosse Center.

Aquinas has three finalists after the semifinal round finished up late Friday morning.

Junior Jake Fitzpatrick (14-0) will shoot for his second straight title after beating Bay Port's Owen Wathke (21-3) by a 13-3 major decision at 113 pounds. Fitzpatrick won Bi-State and WIAA Division 3 state championships at 106 pounds as a sophomore.

Fitzpatrick is scheduled to meet Hastings' Blake Beissel (17-0) in the championship bout.

Senior Tate Flege (13-1) also continued his big weekend with a semifinal win at 160. Flege beat Riverdale's Ashton Miess (21-1) 8-0 and will compete with Mequon Homestead's Charlie Menard (25-1) in the finals.

Senior Calvin Hargrove (12-2) held on to beat Riverdale's Rylee Wanek (19-3) 9-7 in his 170-pound semifinal Friday morning. Hargrove built an early lead and held off a comeback attempt by Wanek.

Hargrove faces Marshfield's Owen Greisbach (19-1) in the finals after Griesbach beat West Salem/Bangor's Andy Johnson (20-6) in his semifinal.

Prairie du Chien's Rhett Koenig and Caledonia's Tucker Ginther are also finalists after semifinal victories.

Koenig (16-0), a three-time Division 2 state champion and one-time Bi-State champ, got by Luxemburg-Casco's Easton Worachek (19-4) 4-2 at 138 and runs into Mineral Point's Lucas Sullivan (19-0) in the final. Sullvan advanced with a 3-1 semifinal win over Caledonia's Owen Denstad (13-2).

Ginther (12-0) was a semifinal winner at 145. He beat Mineral Point's Tarrin Riley (18-1) 5-3 and squares off with Marshfield's Hoyt Blaskowski (20-0) in the championship match. Blaskowski also won a Bi-State title last season.

Logan/Central's Cole Fitzpatrick was among those scheduled to compete in Friday morning's semifinals at 132, but a knee injury from Thursday night ended his tournament and shut down his season for the time being.

Johnson, Denstad, Aquinas' David Malin, Caledonia's Braxton Lange, Tomah's Gavin Finch and Prairie du Chien's Luke Kramer and Blake Thiry all lost semifinal bouts Friday morning and will compete Friday afternoon to determine their placement matches.

The championship session -- along with third- and fifth-place matches -- begins at 5:30 p.m. Friday. Doors to the La Crosse Center open at 4:30 p.m.

