Bi-State Classic: Fitzpatrick's title highlight's championship showing for La Crosse Aquinas

Jake Fitzpatrick knew he was running out of time.

His Aquinas High School wrestling coaches did, too. So did his opponent in the 106-pound championship match of the Bi-State Classic.

That didn't make the prospect of doing anything about it any easier, but Fitzpatrick was patient in looking for the opening he needed. When he got it, the sophomore pounced, and it made him a champion.

Fitzpatrick reversed Hudson freshman Liam Neitzel with 6 seconds left to pull ahead and put him on his back in the remaining time for a 13-9 victory Thursday night at the La Crosse Center.

"During the last few seconds, I was thinking, 'I have to win this,'" Fitzpatrick said. "I've wanted to do this since I was a little kid."

Fitzpatrick's championship highlighted two big days for the Blugolds, who also left the venue with a Division 3 team championship. Aquinas finished with 247½ points, which gave it a comfortable margin of victory over runner-up Iowa-Grant/Highland (186).

The Blugolds were only outscored by Division 1 champion Marshfield (292½) and second-place Holmen (251) after putting two wrestlers in the finals and winning a pair of third-place matches in the final session of the event.

"To see the work they've put in pay off and come into fruition," Aquinas coach Deke Stanek said of his team's performance, "is something that makes me very happy for them as their coach."

Aquinas had a champion in Fitzpatrick (14-0) and runner-up in sophomore David Malin (13-1) at 170 pounds. Juniors Tate Flege (14-1, 145) and Calvin Hargrove (14-1, 160) both finished third, and senior Joe Penchi (13-2, 152) was fourth.

The balance helped the Blugolds improve on a third-place finish from 2019 and win a team title at the event for the first time since it was a Division 2 entry in 1997.

Hargrove closed out with an impressive first-period pin of Holmen's Branson Beers (16-2), and Flege posted his second win in as many days over Marshfield's Brett Franklin (18-2). After beating Franklin 9-6 win in the quarterfinals, Flege posted a 6-0 win in the third-place match.

Penchi qualified for the third-place match with a 5-4 consolation win over Stoughton's Trenton Dow (20-5), but De Soto senior Aiden Brosinski (21-1) denied him a win in the placement match by prevailing 4-2.

The Blugolds also received an eighth-place performance from senior Riley Klar (11-4) at 182.

Malin kicked off the participation of eight Coulee Region wrestlers in the finals, but Evansville's Owen Heiser (20-0) — ranked first in Division 2 at 170 by Wisconsin Wrestling Online — never let him get comfortable.

Heiser took Malin — ranked first in Division 3 — down twice in the first period and put him on his back three times in the second to end the match via technical fall in 3:13.

Fitzpatrick, like Heiser, started quickly against Neitzel in their matchup. He scored two takedowns in the first period and led 6-2 after getting his third early in the second.

Neitzel clawed his way back to within 7-5 by the end of the second and tied it with an early takedown in the third. Fitzpatrick went back out in front with an escape, but Neitzel took a 9-8 lead with a late takedown of his own.

Fitzpatrick worked his way out of the bottom by rolling forward and taking Neitzel over with him. Fitzpatrick landed on top to get the points and complete his first Bi-State as a champion.

"As a coach, those matches can be so stressful," Stanek said. "We had a lot of close matches this week and came out on both sides of it, but they get your heart rate up.

"One thing about our guys is that they fight and scrap right up to the end. I knew he could score as long as there was time on the clock, and he pulled it out. He's special that way."

