Bi-State Classic: Girls showcase grows to 79 matches

Skylar Wieczorek grew up watching her brothers wrestle and finally decided to act on her interest in the sport when she reached eighth grade.

The Gale-Ettrick-Trempealeau High School senior never thought she'd get the opportunities she's received. She knew she'd get to practice, get better and wrestle in some invitationals.

But matches at the Bi-State Classic? Hardly. A WIAA individual state tournament? No way.

"I didn't think I'd see in my (wrestling) time," Wieczorek said after wrestling a match at the La Crosse Center on Thursday. "It's so exciting."

Girls had their own showcase at the Bi-State Classic on Thursday for the second time in three years. They get their own spotlight at the La Crosse Center on Jan. 29 in the first individual state tournament sponsored by the state association.

Participation at Bi-State was up and so was the match count, which offered most entrants three bouts.

It was a nice showing after Wisconsin Wrestling Online released its first version of state rankings of the season and gave perspective to some of the matches.

One of the biggest, in terms of local pairings, was Holmen junior Evelyn Vetsch squaring off with Viroqua sophomore Madi Zube. Vetsch came in ranked second at 152 pounds, and Zube followed her in third.

Vetsch won the match 4-2 and beat Zube for a second time this season.

"I just wrestled her and had a pretty good feel for her," Vetsch said. "I pinned her in the first period last time. Her defense was better, and she was more aggressive this time."

Seventy-nine matched were set up for Thursday. Most, it seemed, included someone from a Holmen roster that numbers more than 20.

Vetsch took part in the girls' first opportunity to wrestle at Bi-State two years ago and was thrilled with the need for more matches to be scheduled this time around. The growth, she said, has been fun to watch.

"I love seeing all these girls here, and it's great to see our girls get out there," said Vetsch, whose interest in wrestling was nurtured by watching her brother Carter compete for the Vikings. "Some of them came to practice and didn't know how to do a takedown, and we're seeing them win matches now."

Vetsch said she entered the sport when her dad signed her up in middle school. There were no other girls to wrestle at that time, and she wasn't ready to compete with boys, so she waited.

She started practicing with boys in eighth grade and hasn't turned back.

Wieczorek's family involvement had her watching wrestling for years before she got the bug herself. She said she used to wrestle with one of the team managers during meets, and it didn't take long for her to start looking for opportunities to compete.

"I've been in it my whole life with four brothers who wrestled, but we went to a tournament and there was a girls bracket," said Wieczorek, one of three girls on the G-E-T/Melrose-Mindoro team. "I decided I wanted to give it a shot in eighth grade."

Vetsch, Wieczorek, their teammates and others around the state will now start gearing up for the first official WIAA state tournament a little more than four weeks from now.

"It's great to host it," Vetsch said. "We (the team) talk about it all the time."

